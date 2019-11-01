ANGOLA — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team led 2-0 over Hamline, Minnesota, late in first period of its season opener Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena. But the Thunder could not hold that lead in a 4-3 loss to the Pipers.
Sophomore Garrett Hallford scored two goals a little under four minutes apart to give Trine a 2-0 lead with 4 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Then Hamline scored four unanswered goals, including the first three on the power play. The fourth goal came from Weiland Parrish 1:16 into the third period right after a Thunder penalty expired.
Freshman Brad Jenion scored with 3:16 left in regulation time to bring Trine within a goal. But the Pipers hung on to win their season opener.
Hallford had an assist on the Jenion goal. Freshman Justin Meers assisted on both Hallford goals.
Jackson Bond had two goals and an assist for Hamline. Jake Cass had four assists, and Parrish had a goal and two assists.
The Thunder outshot the Pipers 39-12. Sam Nelson made 36 saves in the Hamline goal. Brett Young made 11 stops for Trine.
The two teams will play again today in Angola at 4 p.m.
Trine spikers fall
at Saint Mary’s
In South Bend, the Thunder women’s volleyball team ended the regular season with a loss to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Saint Mary’s. The scores were 27-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23.
Jacqueline Baughman had 36 assists, 18 digs, 10 kills and an ace for Trine (17-12, 5-3 MIAA). Madison Munger had 16 kills and 11 digs, and East Noble High School graduate Sarah Toles had 12 kills, five digs, an ace and a block assist. Paris Outwater added 19 digs.
The Belles are 13-15, 3-5, and appears to be Trine’s MIAA Tournament first-round opponent at Hershey Hall Tuesday night.
The Thunder tied for third place in the MIAA with Alma at 5-3 in conference play. Trine will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament as a result of winning the head-to-head meeting with the Scots in five sets in Angola on Oct. 2.
Aljabaly honored by MIAA conference
Trine senior forward Nooh Aljabaly was selected to the All-MIAA Second Team in men’s soccer by the league coaches. The All-MIAA men’s soccer teams were announced on Friday.
Aljabaly led the Thunder in scoring with 20 points (7 goals and 6 assists). He leads the MIAA in shots taken with 89 and is tied for fourth in NCAA Division III in shots taken per game at 5.93.
Trine (6-9 overall) is the No. 6 seed in the MIAA Tournament and will travel to Kalamazoo (10-3-2) for a first-round match today at 1 p.m.
