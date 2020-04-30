ANGOLA — Dyer Ball made the choice to make a name for himself.
The Angola senior signed his letter of intent to play volleyball at Ball State on Monday. The University announced he was part of their 2020 recruiting class in December, but Ball officially put pen to paper on Monday.
Ball went on visits to Ball State, Penn State and Urbana in Ohio, but down in Muncie is where he felt most welcome.
“I felt at home there. I loved all of the other places but just after I went there, I knew it was the place to go,” Ball said.
Ball was a KPC Media Group All-Area boys basketball player the past two seasons and said he could have played college basketball at a couple of schools at the NCAA Division-III and NAIA level. However, he knew after his junior year of high school that he wanted to play volleyball.
Ball played volleyball for two years in middle school but stopped because he was playing football, basketball and baseball. After his sophomore year of high school, he wanted to focus more on volleyball, so he stopped playing football and baseball.
“I think just because of the Ball name and everything I’ve grown up with and since I was been little. A couple of months after I was born, we were on a plane over to Italy to watch my dad. From when I was born to the age of 12 or 13, all that I’ve known was watching my dad play volleyball,” Ball said. “After that, it became a lifestyle for me, and that’s something that I admired and wanted to do with the rest of my life.”
During the spring time, he would play for The Academy Volleyball Club in Indianapolis and with his dad, Lloy, for Team Pineapple.
The Ball name carries a lot of weight in volleyball circles. Lloy is a four-time Olympian who helped the USA win gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He’s also the Angola girls volleyball coach and owns the Ball Sports Academy in Angola.
Arnie Ball, Dyer’s grandfather, coached Purdue Fort Wayne (formerly IPFW) for 35 years and took the Mastodons to the NCAA National Championship match in 2007.
Dyer said he doesn’t want to be known just as “Lloy Ball’s kid.” He said he wants to be his own person. By going to the rival school of where is father played collegiately and where is grandfather coached, the process of making a name for himself can begin.
“A little bit as a joke to edge him on a little bit. (Purdue Fort Wayne) talked to me a little bit, and they said they would love for me to go there, but I didn’t want to go to the same place where my grandpa and dad have been. I wanted to branch out and do something on my own and it’s good to be at different place, which happened to be their rival for the past 30 years,” Ball said.
He plans on studying either business or sports management. After graduation or when he’s done playing volleyball, he wants to come back to Angola to help run Ball Sports Academy.
