ANGOLA – The Trine University women’s basketball team’s first trip to the NCAA Division III Final Four will match the Thunder up against a familiar foe.
No, scratch that. A VERY familiar foe.
Trine will face MIAA rival Hope College in the second national semifinal game Thursday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on the campus of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
The first semifinal will feature Amherst College and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at 5 p.m.
Tickets for the Division III Women’s Final Four can be purchased on a single-session or all-session basis. An all-session pass includes Thursday’s semifinal contests as well as Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship game and goes for $30 for adults. Senior/youth passes – for those under 21 or 60 and over – will be $20.
Single-session passes – for Thursday’s two semifinal games or Saturday’s championship game – are $18 for adults and $12 for youth/seniors.
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse is located at 1304 Forbes Ave. in Pittsburgh. Nearby parking will be available at Forbes Garage, 1180 Forbes Ave.
Only mobile tickets will be distributed, available at GoDuquesne.com.mobiletickets.com
Contact the Duquesne University ticket office at 412-232-DUKE for more information. The ticket office is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Flying Dutch treasure the moment
The trip to the Final Four this season is especially sweet for Hope’s players, who, like Trine, were preparing for a Sweet 16 run two years ago when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the rest of the tournament. The entire NCAA Division III tournament was scrubbed in 2021.
Hope senior Sydney Muller was injured this time two years ago, so the smile on her face upon making it to the Final Four with her teammates was even bigger.
“I was on crutches two years ago, so it’s been a lot of hard work and perseverance to get here,” Muller said. “This team is like a family.”
DIII Final Four to enjoy renovated facility
When the four remaining Division III women’s teams take the floor Thursday night in the Steel City, they’ll be taking advantage of a Duquesne University arena that’s received not just a facelift, but a new name.
The former A.J. Palumbo Center underwent an extensive renovation beginning at the end of the 2018-19 season. It was renamed UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, with corporate sponsorship provided by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The “Cooper” honors Duquesne legend and Pittsburgh native son Chuck Cooper, the first African-American selected in the NBA Draft.
Cooper was the first pick of the second round in the 1950 NBA Draft, going to the Boston Celtics. Cooper played seven seasons in the NBA: four with Boston, two with the Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks and a final season in 1955-56 with the Fort Wayne Pistons.
Cooper died in 1984. He was inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. He is widely considered to be the Jackie Robinson of the NBA.
Busy weekend of hoops on tap
If you’re a serious basketball fan, Pittsburgh is the place to be this weekend.
Not only is the Division III women’s Final Four in town, the Division I men’s tournament has the Steel City as one of its early hubs.
Tournament action gets under way on Thursday with four opening round matchups at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Session 1 features No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Loyola at 12:15 p.m., with No. 2 Villanova and No. 15 Delaware following at 2:45 p.m.
Session 2 will feature No. 4 Illinois and No. 13 Villanova at 6:45 p.m., with No. 5 Houston taking on No. 12 UAB to close out the day’s March Madness action at 9:20 p.m. All times are Eastern Standard Time.
For more information on Pittsburgh-area dining, lodging and entertainment options, go to visitpittsburgh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.