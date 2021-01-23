ANGOLA — Angola’s Nick Burlingame and Carroll’s Mark Redding were happy to reconnect on Saturday afternoon.
Both girls basketball coaches found their game to be beneficial. The Class 4A eighth-ranked Chargers overwhelmed the Hornets early and answered an Angola comeback to win 57-46 at Angola High School.
Norwell dropped the Hornets from its remaining schedule with getting conference games as a big part of the reasoning. Not long after losing that game on Tuesday, Hornet athletic director Steve Lantz gave Carroll AD Dan Ginder a call and Ginder was all for playing games that were initially scheduled on Nov. 10.
“The quality of Angola,” Redding said. “I felt good about it because we were going to get something out it. Playing this game is going to get us ready for the sectional.”
Burlingame said, “We got better as a program today, junior varsity and varsity. This was something we needed. We take pride in wanting to play the best and we believe this will obviously make us better.”
The Chargers got rolling by making shots and turning Angola over to go on a 17-0 run to take a 17-3 lead.
Angola clawed back in it in large part by getting to the foul line. Carroll’s leader Emily Parrett picked up two quick fouls early. Athletic sophomore twin sisters Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson each had three fouls in the first half.
The Hornets made 13-of-17 free throws in the first 16 minutes while the Chargers were 5-of-6. Angola went on a 9-0 run in a little over three minutes to get within one at 23-22 with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left before halftime.
Carroll led 29-26 at the half, and Redding said that was extremely important.
The Chargers built the lead back up to 11 late in the third quarter. Carroll outrebounded Angola 20-9 in the second half. Also, Hornet leading scorer Hanna Knoll was held to one made field goal in the second half and that came with just under 20 seconds left.
“The difference was rebounding the ball and getting it down the court fast,” Redding said. “Instead of dribbling, we looked away and found people for easy baskets.
“What makes this team so good is that they’re mentally tough and that they execute.”
Parrett and sophomore Taylor Fordyce led the Chargers in the second half. Fordyce had 18 points and Parrett scored all nine of her points in the final 16 minutes. Parrett also grabbed six rebounds in the second half.
Kayla Gibbs and Delane Sheets each had eight points for Carroll in its 15th straight victory.
Knoll paced the Hornets with 16 points. Sophomore Tyrah Stillman had eight points and freshman Riley Pepple scored seven. Pepple went to Carroll Middle School the past couple of years.
Angola (16-4) had its win streak snapped at 11 games and will end its regular season at Bellmont on Wednesday.
Burlingame felt his team was more trusting of each other than it was for its other big Class 4A challenge at AHS on Dec. 12 when it lost to Homestead 57-29.
“We know who we are a little bit more. We’re more confident in the game play,” he said.
“It’s hard to simulate Carroll’s size, athleticism, length and speed. We just had to get out there and figure it out,” Burlingame added. “It was a great effort from both our JV and varsity and we want to continue to build on it.”
