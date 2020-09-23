ANGOLA — Angola’s girls soccer team ended a busy stretch Wednesday evening with a 2-0 victory over New Haven.
That was the Hornets’ sixth match in 10 days, and that included winning the program’s first Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship Saturday with a 3-1 overtime triumph over Lakeland at Prairie Heights. It was also the back end of a back-to-back after losing 3-0 at Westview Tuesday.
“We’re tired,” Angola coach Rick Towers said.
“Saturday took the life out of us and the girls responded the best I’ve ever seen. Westview had a game plan and executed it well. But we responded well today.”
On Wednesday, the Hornets (6-7-2) controlled the match against a Bulldog team that has struggled this season. Angola also played 30 of the 32 players in the program during the victory. The Hornets had a junior varsity match canceled on Tuesday.
“We needed to generate some excitement,” Towers said. “We need to get healthy.”
Sophomore Jacque Miller scored Angola’s first goal in the 19th minute in her first match back from missing much of the season due to a hip injury. She ran past a New Haven defender in making a run toward the goal and angled her shot inside the far post.
Sophomore Maddie Dailey scored 9 minutes, 34 seconds into the second half to give the Hornets insurance. Goalkeepers Sarah McKinley and Maleah Sears shared the shutout.
Angola is off until Tuesday, when it hosts Class 1A third-ranked Blackhawk Christian to cap off a varsity doubleheader at around 6:30 p.m. The Hornets boys will start the action against 1A No. 4 Lakewood Park Christian.
Angola boys 7,
New Haven 0
In New Haven, Bryce Dailey and Jack McClure each had two goals and an assist to lead the Hornets (9-3-1).
AJ Hersel had a goal and an assist for the Hornets, and Kane Wagner had two assists. Leo Lozano Vargas and Kasey Cummings also scored.
