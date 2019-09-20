ANGOLA — It is fourth and 12, late in the second quarter, and Angola is holding to a five touchdown lead over visiting Lakeland. They’re going for it. The decision was never up for debate.
Most games, this is an obvious punting situation.
But this was not just another game.
That play — a deep pass intended for Gage King, who ran a seam up the middle of the field — though it fell incomplete, was the exclamation point on a dominant first half performance which erased any ill feelings from what surely was an unplanned 0-4 start to the season for this Hornets’ team.
The offense turned the ball over on downs, players were cheering.
“It’s been a really tough start, but winning just makes me so happy,” said an elated senior Ryan Brandt. “We wanted so badly to get this win for the seniors that have worked so hard for it.”
Brandt accounted for three of Angola’s five first-half touchdowns as the Hornets (1-4, 1-1 NECC) claimed their first win of the season in impressive fashion on homecoming night, 35-12.
The senior running back and safety scored twice offensively, once on a jet sweep that went 27 yards in the first quarter, then again on a 44-yard reception from quarterback Tucker Hasselman, who hit Brandt perfectly in stride as he ran uncovered across the middle of the field, in the second.
Brandt also added a score on defense, notching his first career pick-6, which he returned 30 yards.
“It was awesome, I’ve been waiting for it to happen for a long time,” Brandt said of his defensive score.
“I was man-to-man, I looked up and the ball was just a little overthrown. People just went from tackling to blocking like that (snaps his fingers), and I had enough of a cushion to score.”
In all, Brandt racked up 111 of Angola’s 353 total yards. Sophomore running back Finley Hasselman added 141 yards on 10 carries, as well as the team’s two other scores. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound back showed off his power on a one-yard goal-line plunge on Angola’s first drive, as well as breakaway speed on a pitch he took 77 yards for another touchdown.
The relief was palpable.
Angola players spent a first half in which their team quickly erased any doubt about who would win high-fiving, jumping and hugging on the sidelines.
“What we worked for all summer, all year, it all came together tonight,” Tucker Hasselman said. “We wanted this so bad.”
Lakeland tallied its two scores late in the fourth quarter. Senior Camryn Holbrook found the end zone first on an 11-yard run, then freshman Khamron Malaivanh broke away for an 81-yard score with one minute remaining.
The game, though, had long been over. A Lakeland team that averaged 233 rushing yards per game coming into Friday night’s matchup was held to just 27 yards in the first half. Quarterback Colton Isaacs ended the half with five straight incompletions and the Lakers managed only three first downs in the first two quarters.
A much-maligned Angola defense, which had been shredded on the ground in four straight losses to open the year, decided enough was enough.
“Defense is a brotherhood, we all came together and focused on one goal,” Brandt said. “We hadn’t been clicking the first four weeks I guess, but it is amazing what can happen when everyone focuses on their responsibilities.
“I’m so happy we all came together and just changed our mentality after the first four weeks. We’re heading in the right direction now.”
UP NEXT
Angola travels to take on a resurgent Fairfield team, while Lakeland hosts Central Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.