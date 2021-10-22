WOODBURN — The only thing better than big plays is getting them at the right time.
There was nothing wrong with either for Prairie Heights outgunned Woodlan 40-27 Friday in a Class 2A sectional first-round game at Woodlan
“Our kids have a lot of fight. I knew once we got that first score we had things going good and our kids were just dialed in,” Panthers coach Pat McCrea said.
Four first half touchdowns for Cam Hall built a 26-7 margin for Heights at intermission. Jayden Daniels scored a pair of touchdowns and nabbed an interception in the span of about 90 seconds in the fourth quarter to seal the Panther win.
“Cam came out strong and then Jayden kind of closed the deal for us in the 2nd half,” McCrea said.
“The big props go to the offensive line. I mean those guys did a great job. We had to shuffle some guys around and guys stepped up.”
It was the Panthers’ first win on the road in Indiana since October 10, 2014, a 23-6 win over Fremont.
PH improves to 4-6 and will host Bishop Luers Friday at 7 p.m. Luers pounded Fairfield 46-8. It’s also the first time in eight years PH has won at least four games. The last was a 5-6 campaign in 2013 under Vince Royer.
Woodlan dropped to 3-7.
The Panthers got to work early, scoring on three first-quarter possessions to build a 20-0 advantage. The first was a 9-yard run by Hall just 2:35 into the first quarter to put PH up 7-0.
Hall’s second touchdown came moments later on an end-around run. Hall cut to his left, scoring on a 3-yard dive to make it 13-0 with 4:43 left in the first quarter. Luke Severe found Colton Penick on a 22-yard strike to put the Panthers in the red zone and set up the touchdown.
A 61-yard pass to Penick from Severe set up a 1-yard run by Hall to make it 26-0 with 4:37 remaining in the first half.
Woodlan’s efforts were stymied by ill-timed penalties. But execution cost the Warriors their only scoring opportunity near the goal line. Three times inside the five, the Warriors squandered tailor-made situations, including two penalties and a fumble.
The Warriors got on the board with 4.9 seconds left in the first half when 6-foot-7 Joe Reidy snagged a 12-yard pass from Jacob Snyder in the back of the end zone. Even then, the Warriors had to overcome a penalty near the goal line just moments before.
Reidy and Snyder would connect for a 26-yard aerial to make it 26-14 with 2:43 to play in the third quarter.
The pesky Warriors cut it to 26-21 when Snyder found Landin Golden on his right side for a 12-yard screen pass to score.
Heights answered quickly. On the second play of the drive, Daniels cut against the grain and weaved through traffic in streaking 50 yards for the score, giving the visitors a 12-point advantage at 33-21 with 5:37 to play in the contest.
Daniels added another run, this one a 58-yarder with 4:16 left in the game. This was just seconds after stepping in front of a Snyder pass to clinch the victory for the Panthers.
