BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights’ volleyball team was second in its own classic on Saturday, falling to NorthWood in the championship match 25-19, 25-19.
Prairie Heights (9-2) defeated Sturgis, Michigan (25-15, 25-18), and Norwell (25-15, 25-9) in pool play in the morning, then played the best team it has faced this season to date in NorthWood.
“We’ll learn from it,” Heights coach Tina Sailor said. “NorthWood is always solid. We need to pick up our speed a little more. They have great blockers and we were slow getting to our hitters. We need to get better defensively.
“We love facing good competition.”
NorthWood (5-1) gained the advantage in the first set, but Prairie Heights fought back to tie it at 14. Then NorthWood scored four straight points, which included two kills from senior Alana Lehman.
PH got within two points at 18-16 after a NorthWood service error and an ace from Hunter Kleeberg. But the host Panthers got no closer.
Prairie Heights scored the first six points in the second set and held a 7-1 lead. Then NorthWood went on a run to take the lead. A kill by sophomore Hannah Chupp capped a 14-1 run and gave a NorthWood a 15-8 lead.
Lehman and freshman Sophia Barber each had eight kills in the championship match for NorthWood. Barber also had nine digs while Lehman had four aces. It also only had two serving errors in 49 attempts against Prairie Heights.
On the day, Heights put 92% of its serves in play. It did not miss a serve in its first match against Sturgis.
Also in the Sturgis match, Kleeberg made the 1,000th assist in her prep career. The senior has collected over 1,000 assists in roughly one and 1/3 varsity seasons.
Kleeberg had 47 assists and 14 digs in the tournament Saturday. Chloe Riehl had 21 digs, 16 kills, five aces and two blocks. Kalli Aaron had 17 kills and three blocks for Prairie Heights.
Lakeland was also in the PH Classic and lost all three of its matches.
The Lakers were in the same pool as two very good teams in NorthWood and Blackhawk Christian. They took the first game from the Braves, but lost the match 24-26, 25-21, 15-7.
Lakeland lost to NorthWood 25-15, 25-16, and fell to Norwell 25-20, 25-16.
Sturgis was third in the tournament, defeating Blackhawk Christian in the third-place match 25-23, 22-25, 15-12.
The Trojans are 8-2-2. That second 2 in their record is ties. In Michigan high school volleyball, teams that play more than one match in a day only play two sets per match. If each team wins a set, the match ends in a tie.
Both local teams return to action on Tuesday. Heights travels to DeKalb while Lakeland travels to Garrett.
PH’s matches at East Noble scheduled for Monday were postponed due to EN’s COVID-induced shutdown. Those matches will be made up on Sept. 20. The freshmen and junior varsity matches will start at 6 p.m. with the varsity match to follow.
