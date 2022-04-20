EMMA — Westview softball has had strong starts in the past.
Last season, the Warriors started 5-1. In 2017, 8-1.
But it’s been a long time, if ever, that Westview has started the season off 5-0.
It was a tough task to complete Thursday night when Fremont came to town, however.
The Eagles kept the game within one run throughout most of the game and tied it at two in the sixth inning before Warriors freshman Olivia Jasso walked it off, literally, in the bottom of the seventh to hold on to a 3-2 victory behind starting pitcher Alexys Antal’s 17 strikeouts.
“I think both teams scrapped and scraped and clawed and fought,” Warriors coach Jeremy Williams said. “I can’t say anything negative about either one of the teams. It was just a good solid game.”
Rhonehouse got on the Eagles on the scoreboard first in the second inning after reaching first on an error, stealing second and reaching third on a past ball. That sequence set up Fremont’s Lexi Stevens bunting to Antal on a fielder’s choice.
Antal chose to go to home but Rhonehouse was able to beat the throw to score. It was the only run from the Eagles until the sixth.
Westview (4-0 NECC) followed up in the bottom half of the second after freshman Ava Williams reached first on a throwing error by Fremont’s Stevens at third, scoring her teammate Morgan Rich to tie the game.
In the bottom half of the third, Warriors sophomore Hope Bortner doubled to right field to score Sara Lapp to give Westview a 2-1 lead.
Rhonehouse once again stole second and third in the top of the sixth before coming home to score on a wild pitch by Antal to tie the game at 2.
After Fremont failed to score in the seventh, Westview had a chance to walk it off. Jasso started the inning with a walk before stealing second.
A confusing scenario then ensued after Warriors senior Savana Strater popped out to Fremont’s Sammy Meyers at shortstop.
Jasso had yet to tag up and it looked as if Meyers had either been obstructed by or tagged out Jasso by catching the ball. Jasso was ultimately ruled safe at second as result of having tagged up just in time.
Lapp singled to right on the next play to move Jasso to third. With Warrior runners on first and third, the Eagles intentionally walked Antal to load the bases and bring up Bri Caldwell with one out.
Caldwell lined out to deep center field, but Jasso was unable to score after having to tag up at third.
Bortner was the final batter of the game, going as far as a full count from Eagles pitcher Sydney Hinchliffe after being up in the count 3-0, before Hinchliffe’s final pitch was just high off the plate to score Jasso and end the game.
“Fremont is a dang good team this year,” Williams said. “We are going to have our growing pains and I think we’re gonna be battling for that conference title, but this was a huge win.”
