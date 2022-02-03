Mogul skier Cole McDonald of Park City, Utah, has already made American history by becoming the youngest American male to compete in moguls at the Winter Olympics.
The 18-year-old has made quite a name for himself in the past six months, making the U.S. Ski Team, debuting in the World Cup, and making Team USA all within that time span.
While McDonald lived in Singapore with his father on and off and has lived in Utah with his mother for most of his life, a little-known fact about him is his family ties to the northeast corner of the Hoosier State, particularly the town of LaGrange and Lakeland High School.
His mother, Hong (Ly) McDonald, graduated from Lakeland in 1991. Two of Cole’s uncles (Dean Lee and Duong Ly) and an aunt (Mai Ly) were also Lakers in the late 1980s to early 90s.
“My mom and dad came to the United States from Vietnam in 1979,” Hong McDonald said in a phone interview. “The Lima United Methodist Church sponsored us to LaGrange, Indiana, and so from 1979 to 1992 we lived there and three of us graduated from Lakeland High School.”
Dean Lee graduated from Lakeland in 1989 and Mai Ly graduated in 1993. Duong Ly attended Lakeland from 1991-93 before the family moved due to a job relocation.
Cole’s grandfather, Phon Ly, watched him compete in the qualification round Thursday morning and expressed his happiness for his grandson’s performance. Phon is a graduate of Tri-State University (now called Trine University), where he received his chemical engineering degree.
“He did so well,” Ly said with a joyous laugh by phone Thursday afternoon. “I’m so proud of him.”
Cole has been skiing since his mother signed him up for the Wasatch Freestyle Club when he was 7 years old, just as something to keep him busy. At age 9, he gave an interview in a promotional video in which he said, “When I am not skiing moguls, I am skiing moguls in my head.”
Cole graduated from Winter Sports School in 2020, a 120-student charter school from mid-April to mid-November so students can have the winter off to train and compete.
Moguls is both a scored and timed event where skiers travel down an 820-foot-long slope with a 38-degree pitch. Each run is judged by a panel, with 60% of the score being based on turns, 20% on air and 20% on speed.
Cole first became known to the public eye on November 21, 2021, at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Open competition in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. At the time, he ranked 64th in the world right before he competed in the competition that saw a record-breaking number of participants.
In his final run of the event, Cole completed what his mom said was a miracle, finishing in first place with a score of 76.55 to secure a spot on the World Cup stage.
For the World Cup, Cole was guaranteed three competitions, one in Ruka, Finland, one in Idre, Sweden and one in Alpe d’Huez, France. But because of how well he performed, he was granted an additional two in Mont-Tremblant, Canada, and his hometown in Park City. It was Cole’s accumulative scores across all of his World Cup performances that led to him being named to Team USA on Jan. 17.
From the time that Cole competed in the FIS Open as a 64th-ranked unknown skier, to being named to Team USA and being ranked 11th in the world, just 185 days had passed.
Now, he gets to compete alongside one of his teammates and friends in Nick Page and one of his idols in Olympic gold medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada as he tries to write his own history on the grandest sports stage of them all.
“I’m really proud of him for his determination and will to win and compete,” Hong McDonald said. “There’s some people that are afraid to fail, but that’s not Cole. He’s worked very hard, has some natural abilities and has had incredible coaching. Altogether, it’s got him to where he’s at and I’m super proud of him.”
In the qualification stage, McDonald placed fifth with a score of 76.27 to make the finals Saturday. In interviews, he has said that he may attempt a Cork 1440 with four spins in the late stages, a trick that only three people in the world have managed to land in competition. He also said he may attempt a double full on top air, which is a backflip with two spins, a trick no one has done.
He will enter the finals ranked 15th in the world. The finals will be broadcasted on NBC Saturday at 6:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.