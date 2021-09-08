ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team continued the strong start to its season with a 4-0 victory over Anderson Wednesday afternoon at Weaver Field.
“I think we played a really strong game from start to finish,” third-year Thunder coach Gary Boughton said. “Anderson is a hard-working team and we had to match that.
“I was happy with our defensive transition. That led to our chances offensively.”
Last season’s group of newcomers had the Thunder moving in the right direction. This year’s freshmen are adding to that. Three of Trine’s goals on Wednesday were from freshmen Teresa Ashbrook, Bella Mabry and Mia Augustino. Ashbrook scored her sixth goal of the season.
“Universally, the freshmen are a super hard-working group,” Boughton said. “I love the attitude they bring to training.
“The upperclassmen are doing a great job showing them the way. They are staying positive and notice that these underclassmen are here to help us win.”
The way the team has bonded to start this season is best it has been for Boughton since he has been at Trine. The team culture was a point of emphasis last year, and that helped the Thunder get through last season, which became a tough grind as it lasted through about the entire 2020-21 academic year.
Trine was 7-1 against non-conference competition last fall, then 1-5 against Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rivals in the spring.
“It was stressful to have the full school year be in-season,” Boughton said. “It drained the kids mentally. I thought we were burned out by the time we got to April.
“We’re looking to build after a really tough spring. The players know what the expectations are. We’re using the non-conference schedule to push ourselves toward conference play.”
Senior Julia Surratt scored on an assist from freshman Paige Skaff with a little over 17 and a half minutes left to complete the scoring Wednesday. Trine (3-0-1) dominated the play more in the second half, outshooting Anderson 14-3.
Junior Carmen Sweigard made three saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Thunder.
Trine will play in the Buffalo State Tournament on a turf field this coming weekend. It plays Medaille (N.Y.), Boughton’s alma mater, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, then face Penn State-Behrend on Sunday at 11 a.m. Boughton was born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y.
“We’re looking to have some success out there and show some people I grew up with that we’re building something special at Trine into one of the top Division III women’s soccer programs around,” Boughton said.
