EMMA — The Angola girls landed the first punch, but Westview answered with a flurry that was only going to be stopped by Mother Nature.
The Warriors scored four straight goals to defeat the Hornets 4-1 in a rain-shortened match in the first round of the Northeast Corner Conference Tuesday night.
The match was called just over five minutes into the second half because of constant lightning in the area. Westview plays at the winner of Central Noble-Garrett, which was postponed to today due to inclement weather.
Angola try to jump on the Warriors early and did so with success. The Hornet fired off multiple shots in the first 10 minutes. On a corner kick eight minutes in, the Warriors failed to clear out the ball and Madison Dailey took a shot from just outside the box.
Westview keeper Madison Hooley made the initial save but it rolled just a few feet away from her, enough for France Krebs to come in and get a toe on it and into the net.
“We came out a little slow. We’re young and consistency is what it is. I think we allowed them to do what they wanted. They wanted to move forward quickly and put on a lot of pressure,” Westview coach Jesse Ward said. “Our midfield really buckled down to help that. Our midfield was getting pressed out of position. They weren’t getting into their shape defensively.
“(Angola) was getting the ball and going right at our back four. Once we settled down and got our midfield in shape when we wanted to defend. They had to work a little harder to get to our back four.”
After the goal, the Hornets rarely had any chance at the goal as the Warriors were on the attack for the rest of the first half.
Three minutes later, a shot from Paige Schwartz was mishandled by the Angola keeper and Brianna Munoz came in and punched the ball into the back of the goal to tie the match, 1-1.
Another three minutes passed and Munoz was left wide open in the middle of the box. Jocelynn Schrock found the freshman, and she scored her second goal of the match.
With eight minutes left in the first half, the Hornets struggled to clear out the ball from its third of the field, and Munoz got to the loose ball and scored for the hat trick.
Ninety seconds later, the Warriors put the match out of reach with a goal from Olivia Jasso.
The Warriors were not accustomed to the style played in the early going, but once they settled in, there was no slowing them down.
“We came out and wanted to play a direct game. We’re not a direct team. We pride ourselves on possession and controlling the middle of the field,” Ward said.
The rain was off and on for the first 40 minutes, and five minutes into the second half, lightning was seen by one of the referees and the match was stopped. Nearly 90 minutes into the delay, the match was called, giving the Warriors the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.