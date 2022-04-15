DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Trine University High Voltage Dance Team finished fourth during its second trip to the National Dance Alliance Collegiate national championship, held from April 7 to last Saturday.
“Less than a year ago, we took the NDA stage for the first time in program history with just nine members. This year we brought 16, a dream come true,” Trine coach Shea Sims said. “I’ve watched a group of young women come together over the last eight months. They put their heart and soul into their performance in Florida.”
The team turned in a performance worth 85.9 points on the final day of the Division III Team Performance competition to finish fourth. They came in just under a point from third-place Ramapo (N.J.) College and just over a point from second place University of Texas at Dallas. Alma College would finish in first at the event.
The team performance division combines three styles: pom, jazz and hip hop. Teams are required to perform at least 30 consecutive seconds in each style.
“Last year, the Barbie theme came to me after a basketball game. I knew it would be fun, upbeat and something different,” explained Sims, “We kept that secret and I think it made the reveal that much more fun. It was the perfect theme for our team this year. The removable shoulder pads that became poms was the wow factor for sure.”
The Thunder earned a “Gold Bid” to nationals during an NDA camp in August 2021.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them and I can’t wait to see what we do next year,” Sims said. “Daytona won’t know what hit them!”
