FREMONT – The Fremont boys tennis team placed third in its home invitational on Saturday, finishing with 32 team points. Snider won the event with a score of 38, with Wabash finishing second at 37. Lakeland came in fourth with 13 points.
The Eagles were aided by a first-place finish by the No. 2 doubles team of Alex Chilenski and Nick Rutherford, who finished with a 2-1 record on the day, and a second place finish by the No. 1 tandem of Evan Towns and Sam Verdin. The Eagles came in third in all three singles spots.
The No. 2 doubles team of Jack Maler and Dominic Lawrence paced the Lakers with a third-place finish. Lakeland finished fourth in every other category.
On Thursday in Fort Wayne, Fremont beat Northrop 5-0. The Eagles only lost seven singles games.
Saturday’s results
Fremont Invitational
Round 1
Fremont
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) d. Corey Christie (L) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Asit Khan (W) d. Nick Miller (F) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Ryan Gardner (S) d. Josh Sherbondy (F) 7-6(7-5), 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Towns-Verdin d. Kaemon-Logan (W) 6-3, 6-3; 2. Chilenski-Towns d. Kaiser-Hall (S) 6-4, 6-3
Lakeland
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) d. Corey Christie (L) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Andrew Dane (S) d. Tommy Curtis (L) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Jonah France (W) d. Ben Keil (L) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Shinn-Fenn (W) d. Franke-Sturdivant (L) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Miller-Lawrence win by firfeit.
Round 2
Fremont
Singles: 1. Geiselman (S) d. Bock 6-3, 6-4; 2. Miller d. Curtis (L) 6-2, 6-0; 3. France (W) d. Sherbondy 4-6, 6-1 (10-3).
Doubles: 1. Towns-Verdin d. Franke-Sturdivant (L) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; 2. Chilenski-Rutherford by forfeit.
Lakeland
Singles: 1. Ford (W) d. Christie 6-0, 6-0; 3. Gardner (S) d. Keil 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 2. Kaiser-Hall (S) d. Fleeman-Miles 6-0, 6-0.
Round 3
Fremont
Singles: 1. Ford d. Bock 6-0, 6-1; 2. Dane d. Miller 6-3, 7-5; 3. Sherbondy d. Keil 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Shinn-Fenn d. Towns-Verdin 6-2, 6-2; 2. Chilenski-Rutherford d. Fleeman-Miles 6-2, 6-1.
Lakeland
Singles: 1. Geiselman d. Christie 6-0, 6-1; 2. Khan d. Curtis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kaemon-Logan d. Franke-Sturdivant 7-5, 3-6, (10-5).
Thursday’s results
Fremont 5, Northrop 0
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Evan Kitta 6-4, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Aiden Baker 6-0, 6-3. 3. Josh Sherbondy (F) def. Jason Mai 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Evan Towns-Sam Verdin (F) def. Kyle Heller-Jagger Clayton 6-4, 7-5. 2. Alex Chilenski-Nick Rutherford (F) def. Johnny Tran-Dakota Mace 7-6, 6-2.
JV singles: L. Campbell (F) def. Claudio 8-1.
