AUBURN — Mike Perkins delivered a flurry of first-half scoring punches.
Elijah Malone and Brandon Christlieb capitalized with a quick second-half knockout blow.
Perkins netted 22 points, Christlieb added 15 and Malone tallied nine points as the Class 2A No. 7 Prairie Heights boys basketball team pulled away early in a 73-53 win Tuesday night.
From the tip, it was clear the Panthers could not be stopped. Heights shot 88% from the field in the first quarter (8-of-9) and 65% overall in the contest as it raced out to a nine-point lead after the first quarter, and led by double digits for most of the night.
Perkins scored 12 of his points in the first half, as the Panthers relentlessly attacked the interior of Lakewood’s defense. Eighteen of Heights’ 21 first-half shots came from inside the 3-point arc, with the team converting those looks at a 67% clip. The ability of Perkins and Christlieb to drive and dish for open looks proved unstoppable early on, and when Heights did look for a deep shot early, it converted them 66% of the time.
The combination was simply too much for Lakewood Park (10-9).
Sophomore forward Caedmon Bontrager finished with a game-high 27 points, for Lakewood Park, which had a two-game winning streak come to an abrupt end.
But with Heights firing on all cylinders from the start, the home team never had much of a chance.
Lakewood Park shot 39% overall from the field, and that number remained largely consistent throughout both halves of play. Senior guard Josh Pike added 11 points in the effort.
Lakewood got as close as seven points in the second quarter, but trailed by at least 12 points – its halftime deficit – for the entirety of the second half.
The win bounced Heights (15-4) back from a loss to Westview last week, with a matchup against fellow Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble upcoming on Friday. The Panthers and Cougars are tied for third place in the NECC standings, one game behind both Westview and Churubusco. The Warriors can clinch a share of the league crown with a win at Fremont next week.
