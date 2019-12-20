EMMA — After 31 minutes and 59 seconds of back and forth basketball Friday night’s game at Westview High School came down to free throws with one second on the clock.
With the score tied at 40 with 1:40 to play Westview boys coach Randy Yoder called a timeout after an Angola Hornet basket. Yoder’s plan to hold the ball for the last shot and hopefully the victory.
The Warriors battled through the Hornets’ defense setting up senior Charlie Yoder for the last shot of the game. With the clock winding down Yoder got the ball in the lane and took the shot. As he took the shot he was fouled by Dyer Ball.
Yoder stepped to the line as the rest of his team went to the other end of the court to defend in case of a miss shot. Yoder missed the front-end of the two free-throws, but drained the second with one second on the clock giving the Warriors a 41-40 lead.
Tucker Hasselman took the ball out of bounds for the Hornets attempting to telegraph a pass to senior teammate Ball for the last second shot. Hasselman however didn’t put enough muscle behind the pass and the ball landed directly in the hands of a Warrior defender.
The loss for the Hornets came after a hard fought game. Both teams traded leads throughout the game with the Hornets holding a 19-17 lead at halftime. Westview regained the lead late in the third quarter on a basket by Yoder putting his team ahead 29-28.
Heart-breaking losses for the Hornets’ at Westview are becoming common as the Hornets fell 40-38 on Dec. 15, 2017, the last time the team visited Emma.
The Hornets’ threw three different defenders on Yoder — Westview’s leading scorer, averaging 31 points a game — throughout the night. Ball found himself on the bench early as he picked up two quick fouls, giving him limited minutes during the first half.
Leading the way for the Warriors was Charlie Yoder with 22 points and nine rebounds. Senior Drew Litwiller had 12 points and four rebounds. The Warriors scoring was rounded out by Lyndon Miller with three, Mason Yoder with two and Brady Yoder with two.
The Hornets were led by senior Joel Knox with 11 points and seven rebounds. Ball ended with nine points followed by Hasselman with eight and Max Hamilton with seven. Rounding out the scoring for the Hornets was Will Krebs with three and Bryce Dailey with two.
The Hornets will be in action today as they host Fremont on the campus of Trine University at the MTI Center. The freshman game gets under way at 5 p.m. followed by the junior varsity and varsity contest.
The Warriors will also be in action today at Grace College as they play University. That junior varsity contest begins at 6 p.m.
