FREMONT — Fremont High School held its fall athletic awards program on Nov. 7.
The most valuable athletes are Grace Schmucker from the cross country teams, regional qualifier Halle Taner from the girls golf team, Ethan Bock from the boys tennis team, Kameron Colclasure and Karson Meeks from the football team, Eva Foulk from the volleyball team and Trinity Wright from the cheerleading team.
The Max L. Mitchell Sportsmanship Award recipients were cheerleader Kiestyn Shultz, golfer Rylee Boyd, Christian Bice from football, harriers Autumn Chilenski and Dayne Disher, tennis player Nick Miller and spiker Sage Stroh.
Most improved players were Nick Rutherford (boys tennis), Natalie Gochenour (girls cross country), Jackson Sharp (boys cross country) and Janessa Ritter (girls golf).
Junior Varsity Total Heart Awards went to cheerleader Tanya Sharma, gridder Tanner Friend, boys tennis player Logan Campbell and volleyball player Nicole Palmer.
From the football team, Colclasure was picked Outstanding Offensive Player, Carson Flynn was picked Outstanding Defensive Player, and R.J. Dilbone was chosen Outstanding Lineman.
From the volleyball team, Emily Behrman received the Outstanding Offensive Player award and Madalyn Beeman was named the Outstanding Defensive Player.
Girls golfer Katie Baker received the Ken Wertz Mental Toughness Award. Cheerleader Ellie Kuespert received the Leadership Award.
