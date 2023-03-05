DUBUQUE, Iowa — It wasn’t easy. But the Trine University women’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 for the third time in as many trips to the DIII Big Dance.
Saturday night, the No. 14 Thunder eliminated No. 15 Loras College 60-54 in a Round of 32 contest at Loras.
With the win, Trine improved to 24-6 overall. Loras, host of the four-team opening weekend pod, finished 24-5.
Most games aren’t easy once you make it to this level, and Saturday night’s contest was no different.
For most of the first half, the Thunder found themselves in unfamiliar territory, battling from behind. Trine trailed 16-14 at the first stop and 34-25 at halftime.
Trine shot well in the first half at 46% from the field (11-24), but went 0-for-6 from 3-point range.
The tide began to turn right out of the gate in the second half, as the Thunder battled the entire third quarter, and outscored Loras 18-9 in the frame to send the contest to the fateful fourth quarter tied at 43.
The Trine defense keyed the rally, as Loras had several scoring droughts spanning the third and fourth periods.
Trine scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to set the tone down the stretch. The Thunder never trailed again.
Trine freshman center Abby Sanner led the Thunder with a career-high 19 points with four rebounds and two assists. Sophomore guard Sidney Wagner added 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals, and senior guard Makayla Ardis added 11 points and seven boards.
Cierra Bachmann led Loras with 23 points. Sami Martin had 20 points and 13 rebounds.
At a post-game press conference, Trine head coach Andy Rang said it was a hard-fought contest and had praise for the Duhawks.
“What an atmosphere to play in,” Rang said.
Defensive adjustments made at halftime bore fruit in the second half, Wagner said.
“I just focused on my defense, providing ball pressure,” Wagner said. “That helped us get some transition baskets.”
The Thunder held the Duhawks to just five made field goals after intermission.
The Thunder are slated to face New York University (24-2) in the first round of the Sweet 16 Friday night at a site to be determined within the next couple of days. That Sweet 16 four-team sectional pod will also include 29-0 Transylvania (Ky.) University and 25-4 Ohio Northern University.
