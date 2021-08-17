ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County hosted its third annual youth triathlon on Saturday. Fifty area youth ranging from ages 4-16 participated in the event.
The participants swam in the YMCA pool, then rode bikes and ran on the Steuben County bike path.
“A triathlon is an excellent way for kids to challenge themselves and set goals,” volunteer event coordinator Janna Duke said. “Competing in a triathlon at any age is a tremendous accomplishment.”
Children were able to participate in one of three skill levels: rookie, youth and teen.
The top finishers in each age group are as follows:
Girls age 6 and under, Adalyn Scharlach; boys 6 and under, Callen Garner; girls 7-8, Myla Duke; boys 7-8, Drew Woodworth; girls 9-10, Angie Vega; boys 9-10, Patrick Schaefer; girls 11-12, Grace Scharlach; boys 11-12, Crew Weber; girls 13-14, McKenna Cox; boys 13-14, Keegan Waters; girls 15 and over, Chloe Buss; and boys 15 and over, Oliver Koch.
The youth triathlon was supported by many sponsors and volunteers. The sponsors included Wagler & Associates, Legends Running Shop, Bill’s Towing & Repair, Ruble Racing, Waters Electric Inc., Meijer, Mat Matr’s, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Healthy Smiles Family Dentistry and Kain Tool.
Bike & Soul was on site to perform bike checks before the race got started. Lakeside Meat provided refreshments for the kids after they crossed the finish line. The Angola Fire Department and Angola City Police were also on site to assist with the event.
Next year’s youth triathlon will be on Aug. 6, 2022.
