ANGOLA — The Angola boys basketball team jumped out to a large lead early, but had to survive a furious Fremont rally to win Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference matchup played at Trine University’s MTI Center, 49-41.
Junior guard Ethan Bock hit a three with 33.7 seconds remaining to bring the Eagles within six, 47-41, capping a half in which his team shot 50% from the field and from 3-point range and outscored the Hornets 30-26 after scoring just 11 points on 21% shooting in the first half.
Sophomore forward Gabel Pentecost scored 10 points in the third quarter to spark the rally. He hit a three for Fremont’s first basket of the second half, and converted another look from deep on the Eagles’ next possession. Pentecost knocked down a pair from the line and converted a contested layup, coring the final four points of the quarter to cut the Hornets’ lead to single digits, 32-26. He netted a team-best 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting.
A pair of free throws from Bock trimmed Angola’s lead to three in the fourth, but the Eagles’ never drew closer.
A 3-point play from Dyer Ball extended his team’s edge and Joel Knox hit a pair from the line to bring Angola’s lead back to 10 points, 43-33.
The performance was a stark contrast from the first half, when the Eagles scored just five points in the first quarter, then six in the second. Angola’s defense deserves some credit, as the Hornets forced four turnovers and never let the Eagles find a consistent rhythm, but Fremont missed on several open shot attempts, and was outrebounded 20-8 in the first half.
Ball led all scorers with 17 points and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds, while Knox added 14 points and six boards. The duo combined for 13 of the Hornets’ 23 first-half points.
The win is a boon for the Hornets’ NECC standing, improving to 2-3 in league play and 4-3 overall. The loss was the first in four games for the Eagles (4-2 overall) who dropped 2-2 in conference games.
The Eagles are back on the court Friday, participating in the North Central (Ohio) Holiday Tournament.
Angola is off until after the holidays, when it visits Prairie Heights on Jan. 10.
