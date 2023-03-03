ANGOLA — It’s a pretty bitter pill to swallow for an NCAA Division III men’s basketball team to go 22-4, have one of your best seasons in years, and be left without a chair when the music stops.
Unfortunately, that’s just the place the Trine University men’s basketball team finds itself in this week. The Thunder are making plans for the long offseason after not getting an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.
The Thunder ended up in the precarious position of being at the mercy of the Division III selection committee after stumbling last weekend in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament. They lost to Hope 67-56 in a semifinal game at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Feb. 24.
The Knights, despite winning the MIAA regular season title with a 13-1 mark and going 22-5 overall, fell to No. 3 Hope in the MIAA tournament title game 61-54.
So the Flying Dutchmen took the NCAA Tournament automatic bid and traveled to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Friday to take on Bethany Lutheran in an opening round game.
Calvin was relegated to playing the waiting game with Trine. And that ended the same way for the Knights, with the premature end of a great season.
But the Thunder are turning the page and already looking forward to a 2023-24 campaign that looks promising.
Trine loses just two players off this year’s team, senior guards Connor Jones and Nate Carbaugh.
Jones was the second-leading scorer for Trine behind fellow senior Brent Cox. Jones averaged 14.3 points per game this season. Carbaugh chipped in with 5.8 points per contest.
Cox, an East Noble product, is expected to return for a fifth season in 2023-24. He averaged 17.1 points this season.
According to Trine head coach Brooks Miller, a key hallmark of this year’s team was its ability to find ways to win on nights when the Thunder weren’t always at their best.
“There were plenty of nights when we didn’t shoot particularly well, but we got offensive rebounds,” Miller said. “We found different ways to get it done on those nights.”
The season-ending loss to Hope in the MIAA semifinals, Miller said, was an example of the Thunder losing their identity somewhat.
“For the first 25 games of the year, we executed and played Trine basketball,” Miller said.
But the Thunder are excited to look forward to next season, and recruiting is a big part of that equation, Miller said.
“We’ve been looking at some really good players for awhile,” Miller said.
Any new players will join a strong returning core that includes guards like Nate Tucker, Grant Pahl, Ryan Preston, Aidan Smylle and Cameron Awls, along with center Emmanuel Megnanglo and forwards Logan Gard, a 6-7 Central Noble product, and Logan McKenzie, who also stands 6-7. Both Logans were freshmen this season.
“We don’t just look for good basketball players,” Miller said. “We want guys who can be good teammates.”
