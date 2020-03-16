BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Prairie Heights senior Elijah Malone signed his letter of intent Monday to play basketball at Grace College.
“They have everything. They have the background. They have what I need. They have the major. They have a program that’s rebuilt from over the years. It’s nice to see the direction their going in,” Malone said.
Malone did have some interest in some other schools, but he feels like he can fit in right away with the Lancers.
“I’ve met a few of them. I’ve been over to a few games, and they all seem really cool. I think I’ll fit in well with the guys over there, and the coaches’ style seems to fit the way I like to be coached,” Malone said.
The 6-foot-9 big man has improved dramatically over the last three years at Prairie Heights. He averaged 5.5 points per game his sophomore year and turned out a career-high of 15.7 ppg this past season. He grabbed 8.2 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season and dished out 2.3 assists per game. He also had 2.3 blocks per game last season.
“Most definitely, people don’t see the everyday improvement that I’ve seen, mentally too. They sky is the limit for (Malone),” Prairie Heights coach Tony Everidge said.
Malone had a lot of highlights during his high school career, but coming up with the same guys he started playing basketball with in middle school was the biggest highpoint for him.
“Just playing with the same guys since sixth grade, that doesn’t happen that often. Just being around the same group of people that whole time, it’s great,” Malone said.
Everidge said once Malone gets in “college shape,” he’s going to play the best basketball of his life.
“Just sharing the basketball. I think he’s a good team player. You’re going to find out how good of a shooter he is,” Everidge said. “He can handle and pass. His defensive work will be the biggest adjustment he’ll have in college.”
Malone plans on majoring in business marketing while at Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.