Angola is ranked sixth in the latest state boys track and field rankings released on Wednesday by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
Coach Brad Peterson’s Hornets are led by junior Izaiah Steury, the reigning state cross country champion, senior hurdler Garrett Sauter and senior thrower Tim Macomber. The Hornets are the only team with a school enrollment of under 2,000 ranked in the top 10. Angola has 888 students.
Carmel, with 5,057 students, is ranked first, followed by Warren Central (3,821), Brownsburg (2,823), Center Grove (2,494) and Lawrence Central (2,310) to round out the top five.
After Angola is Columbus North (2,663 students) in seventh. Fishers (3,509) is eighth, followed by Zionsville (2,065) in ninth and Hamilton Southeastern (3,273) in 10th.
Led by its solid distance crew, Westview is ranked 20th. They will next be in action at the Goshen Relays on Saturday.
The Hornets were second to Carroll in the Fort Wayne North Side Legend Relays last Saturday. They and the AHS girls will take part in the Strive for Greatness Invitational this coming Saturday at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne. Field events will start at 11 a.m. and the running events will start at noon. The meet will not be open to spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.
