LIGONIER — A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter helped boost Angola to its second win in as many nights, including a 38-32 victory over West Noble on Saturday.
The Hornets’ Joel Knox finished with 13 points, six steals and three assists. Brian Parrish hit a game-high three shots from beyond the arc and ended up with 10 points and six rebounds. Dyer Ball scored nine points and seven boards.
The Chargers (6-14, 3-7 NECC) were led by Colten Cripe, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Josh Gross did a little bit of everything, scoring nine points, grabbing 12 rebounds and taking away four steals.
Angola (12-8, 7-3) trailed 28-27 with five minutes to go in the final period, then Gage King started a run with a putback. Knox followed with a three, which was trailed by another one from Parrish to put the Hornets up 35-28 with 2:10 left.
All Angola needed to do to put the game away was hit its free throws. That turned out to be pretty difficult, which allowed West Noble to hang around.
The Hornets went 3-for-11 (27%) over the final 93 seconds and never pushed their lead to double digits. Cripe hit a three to cut the lead to six with 29.8 to go, then Brockton Miller hit 1-of-2 free throws to make it a five-point game with 21.4 left.
West Noble couldn’t find another shot to drop as it scrambled in the final seconds with multiple attempts.
Saturday’s game feature multiple different runs and many swings of momentum.
After the Chargers scored the first four points of the game, Angola went on a 16-2 run to finished the first quarter. The Hornets were moving the ball well and capitalizing on second-chance points.
Both Ball and Knox had putbacks, then Knox had a steal and score with 2:10 left in the first quarter, followed by a nice cut to the rim for another two points.
However, for as well Angola was scoring in the first quarter, it struggled to keep up the energy in the next eight minutes. It went scoreless in the period while West Noble scored all eight points during the quarter, most of them from the free-throw line.
But the Chargers didn’t take full advantage of the lack of scoring by the Hornets, because they only hit 50 percent of their free attempts (5-of-10) during the second quarter. This led to Angola still holding a two-point lead, 16-14, at the break. West Noble finished 13-for-21 (62%) from the free-throw line on Saturday.
Parrish broke the scoring drought for the Hornets by hitting a three-pointer to open the second half. Austin Cripe answered by scoring three points the hard way with a drive to the basket and the foul.
The two teams traded the lead a couple of times in the third quarter, after a three from Gross then a bucket from Max Hamilton briefly gave the lead back to Angola.
The Hornets host East Noble Tuesday while the Chargers welcome Goshen on the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.