College Hockey Trine women roll in season opener
WATERBURY, Conn. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team started its season with an 8-1 victory over Post Friday evening.
Olivia Coyne and Theresa DiMaggio each scored two goals for the Thunder, and Eryn Isaacson had three assists. Molly Scarborough made 21 saves in goal.
Brandi Wilson and Kailey Cameron each had a goal and an assist for Trine. Emily Moore and Sara Martino also scored. Gabrielle Hicks, Natasha Strbiak, Jade Pandres and Sierra Westner added an assist apiece.
College Volleyball Thunder women stopped in MIAA semifinal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The season ended for Trine University’s women’s volleyball team Friday evening as it was swept by Hope in a semifinal match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament at Calvin College’s Van Noord Arena. The scores were 25-18, 25-11, 25-17.
Molly Ligon had 13 kills, three block assists and two solo blocks for the Flying Dutch. Tracy Westra had 18 assists and six kills.
Junior Madison Munger had 12 kills, seven digs and a block assist for the Thunder. Senior Danielle Stanichuk had 10 digs in final match for Trine. Jacqueline Baughman had 19 assists and eight digs. East Noble graduate Sarah Toles had four kills.
The Thunder finished their season at 18-13. Hope (22-6) will play in the tournament championship today at 7 p.m.
Munger and Baughman were selected by conference coaches to the All-MIAA First Team. It was the first time Trine had multiple women’s volleyball players picked to the All-MIAA First Team.
Stanichuk was the first recipient of the MIAA Senior Sportswoman of the Year, which honors a senior athlete for excellence in the NCAA Division III ideals. She is from Troy, Michigan, a north suburb of Detroit, and will graduate in May with a Masters degree in business administration and a degree in business management.
Trine coach Jamie Wozniak said in a university news release that Stanichuk was a great leader for the team this fall, and demanded a lot from herself and her teammates every time they took to the court.
“Over her four years she has adapted to each role the team has needed her in and been an exemplary teammate,” Wozniak said.
