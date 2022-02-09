LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trine University’s softball team was ranked 16th in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s NCAA Division III preseason poll that was released on Tuesday.
The Thunder are coming off a 30-8 season in 2021. They shared the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season title with Hope at 14-2 and won their first two games in their pool of the MIAA Tournament before being forced to withdraw from the tournament. Trine was not picked to play in the NCAA Division III Tournament, snapping a streak of consecutive appearances in the national tournament at 12.
Trine will be led this upcoming season by fifth-year senior second baseman Mercede Daugherty, who was a second team all-region selection by the NFCA and the MIAA’s Most Valuable Position Player last year after hitting .439 (43-98) with four home runs, 33 runs batted in, 14 doubles and 24 runs scored.
The Thunder will again have a deep pitching staff for 18th-year coach Donnie Danklefsen, who has 504 career wins at his alma mater. Three key pitchers from last year are back in junior Anna Koeppl and sophomores Adrienne Rosey and Lauren Clausen. Koeppl made the All-MIAA first team.
Other key players returning are senior first baseman Ashley Swartout, junior shortstop Amanda Prather, sophomore third baseman Scarlett Elliott and outfielders Ellie Trine and Taylor Murdock.
DePauw, a longtime regional rival of the Thunder, is ranked first in the preseason poll. The Tigers were 40-5 and reached the NCAA Tournament semifinals last season. Twenty-six players return to the team, including All-American pitcher Cami Henry for her senior season. Junior Emma Konrad from Angola is also on the DePauw roster.
Defending national champion Virginia Wesleyan is ranked second, followed by Texas Lutheran, East Texas Baptist and Birmingham-Southern to round out the top five. Calvin received three votes.
Trine will open its season at the NFCA Division III Leadoff Classic March 4-6 in Columbus, Georgia. The season opener will be against preseason No. 19 Christopher Newport, Virginia, at 11 a.m. on March 4, followed by 18th-ranked Belhaven, Mississippi, at around 1 p.m.
