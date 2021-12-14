ANGOLA — The leading swimmers have been apparent in the first half of the season for both Angola teams. But the rest of the team also matters a lot, and the boys’ dual meet with Concordia was proof of that as the Hornets nipped the Cadets 85-83.
Second and third and fifth points matter,” Angola coach Brian Miller said. “The next tier is improving greatly. We have some new first-year swimmers that have come a long way.
“Xavier Hosek, Aidan Shannon and Ollie Koch are coming on and doing a great job. Jo-Jo (Josiah Young) and Vaughn (Cooper) can do any event,” Miller added. “For the girls, Grace Shelburne and Maysa Krebs, do some of the hardest events that others don’t want to do. They lay the foundation for a successful team.”
The Angola boys were missing a couple of swimmers due to illness, including one of their top guys in Ethan Bussema.
Concordia had a couple of real good swimmers on the boys’ side who won two events each in senior Aiden Gleave (200-yard individual medley, 100 butterfly) and sophomore Nic Doepner (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle).
The senior Hosek placed second in both sprint freestyle races behind Doepner. The sophomore Shannon then was third in the 50 free.
The role guys combined to take first in the 200 medley relay by a little over a half a second over Concordia. That Hornet foursome includes Cooper, Gage Sweeney, Koch and Shannon.
The lead Hornets were there in improving the dual meet record to 6-2. Senior Marcus Miller, last season’s KPC Media Group Prep of the Year won the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Sophomore Ethan Sanders won the 100 backstroke and was second in the 200 IM.
“Ethan will race you,” Coach Miller said.
Brian Miller said son Marcus’ plate is full from the pool to in the classroom and in the community and knows he is doing the best he can in all that he puts his mind to. “We’re proud of him,” Brian Miller said.
The Hornet girls had more cushion to better their record to 7-1. Their top underclassmen again led the way.
Freshman Brooke Shelburne won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Also taking first in individual events were freshman Ella Sears in the 50 freestyle, freshman Taylor Shelburne in the 500 free and sophomore Frances Krebs in the 200 freestyle.
Those four joined forces to win the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“The three freshmen have added a lot to boost our team,” Brian Miller said. “A couple are knocking on the door of school records, Frances in the fly and Ella in the backstroke.”
Fremont had two boys in the meet. Freshman Camilo Vega second in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke. Junior Gage Forrest was second in the 200 freestyle.
Forrest will focus on the 100 backstroke and either the 50 or 100 freestyle when sectional rolls around. Vega will swim the butterfly or either the 200 freestyle or the 200 IM.
“I hope we can both make it to the sectional finals.” Forrest said.
Eagles coach and Gage’s mother Casey Forrest said, “Camilo is a flyer. But there’s not much he doesn’t do well in.”
The Fremont boys duo and the Angola teams will finish their 2021 schedule on Thursday against Canterbury at the YMCA of Steuben County. They will open 2022 with a new opponent in Norwell coming to Angola on Jan. 4.
Angola girls 101, Concordia 62
(all AHS swimmers unless otherwise indicated)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Concordia (L. Harris, McKay, Risley, Dubay) 2:07.27, 2. AHS (G. Shelburne, Powers, M. Krebs, Rodriguez) 2:16.43, 3. AHS (Farlow, Towers, Zeeb, Angelo) 2:41.03.
200 freestyle — 1. F. Krebs 2:05.98, 3. Powers 2:25.28, 4. Baker 2:47.55.
200 individual medley — 1. B. Shelburne 2:28.73, 2. G. Shelburne 2:39.60, 3. M. Krebs 2:44.28.
50 freestyle — 1. Sears 26.33, 4. Rodriguez 29.71, 5. Antos 30.11.
100 butterfly — 1. Germann (CL) 1:02.53, 2. F. Krebs 1:04.52, 4. M. Krebs 1:19.36, 5. Zeeb 1:27.93.
100 freestyle — 1. McKay (CL) 56.55, 2. Sears 56.71, 5. Antos 1:06.91, 6. Rodriguez 1:08.82.
500 freestyle — 1. T. Shelburne 5:47.58, 2. Powers 6:18.05.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (B. Shelburne, Sears, T. Sherburne, F. Krebs) 1:49.51, 3. AHS (Zeeb, Farlow, Antos, Rodriguez) 2:05.70, 4. AHS (Morucchio, Baker, Towers, Angelo) 2:27.51.
100 backstroke — 1. L. Harris (CL) 1:04.60, 2. T. Shelburne 1:08.83, 4. G. Shelburne 1:15.63, 5. Baker 1:28.45.
100 breaststroke — 1. B. Shelburne 1:18.69, 2. Zeeb 1:35.34, 3. Farlow 1:39.82.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Sears, T. Sherburne, B. Sherburne, F. Krebs) 3:56.33, 3. AHS (Antos, G. Shelburne, Powers, M. Krebs) 4:35.91.
Angola boys 85, Concordia 83
(all AHS swimmers unless otherwise indicated)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (Cooper, Sweeney, O. Koch, Shannon) 2:01.
200 freestyle — 1. Ma. Miller 2:01.97, 2. Forrest (Fremont) 2:10.05, 3. J. Young 2:12.85, 4. Newburg 2:31.44.
200 individual medley — 1. Gleave (CL) 2:10.85, 2. Sanders 2:11.28, 3. Sweeney 2:24.90, 6. O. Koch 2:51.69.
50 freestyle — 1. Doepner (CL) 24.67, 2. Hosek 25.17, 3. Shannon 26.21, 5. Gri. Michael 30.24.
100 butterfly — 1. Gleave (CL) 57.65, 2. Vega (Fre) 1:03.43, 3. O. Koch 1:12.40, 4. Cooper 1:12.77.
100 freestyle — 1. Doepner (CL) 55.77, 2. Hosek 56.43, 4. Newburg 1:06.43, 6. Gri. Michael 1:08.23.
500 freestyle — 1. Ma. Miller 5:28.14, 4. J. Young 6:04.47.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Concordia (Doepner, Imler, Chandler, Gleave) 1:41.42, 2. Angola (Sanders, Shannon, Hosek, Ma. Miller) 1:42.98.
100 backstroke — 1. Sanders 1:02.78, 3. Sweeney 1:08.3, 4. Cooper 1:09.36.
100 breaststroke — 1. Imler (CL) 1:13.58, 2. Vega (Fre) 1:18.01, 4. Shannon 1:21.56.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Ma. Miller, Cooper, Sweeney, Sanders) 3:47.03, 3. AHS (O. Koch, Newburg, J. Young, Gri. Michael) 4:20.63.
