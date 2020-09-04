FREMONT – Fremont has some experience on its football team and it showed in defeating an improving Antwerp (Ohio) squad 25-15 Friday night at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
The Eagles (2-1) had 438 yards of total offense, including 388 yards rushing.
“It was a great victory against a good football team,” Fremont coach Jim Hummer said. “Antwerp had a great game plan. They were physical, and our experience fought through it.”
Senior quarterback Kameron Colclasure was held in check for two and a half quarters, then broke loose for touchdowns for 46 and 58 yards in the second half.
The 58-yard run came on a quarterback sneak with 6 minutes, 54 seconds left, that froze the Archer defense briefly as the Eagle running backs did not move. Robert Skorupski kicked the extra point to make it a 25-15 game.
Colclasure ran for 174 yards on 17 carries. He also passed for 50 yards.
Senior Carson Flynn also had a big game for Fremont. He rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also caught two passes for 31 yards.
“Our offensive line did a great job,” Hummer said. “When we needed them in the final 4:30, we got into the heavy formation and ate up the clock. It’s nice to be able to pound the ball.”
The Fremont offensive line is made up of seniors Jon Armstrong, R.J. Dilbone and Drew Brosey and juniors Jacob Wagner and Terran Wills.
Freshman quarterback Carson Altimus was impressive for Antwerp (0-2). He threw for 255 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jagger Landers with 2:35 left in the third quarter. Altmius connected with Jordan Buerkle for two points to draw the Archers closer at 18-15.
But Jaden Zuccolotto tipped the ball to himself for an interception of Altimus while wearing a cast on one of his arms midway through the fourth quarter after final Fremont score.
The Eagles travel to Fairfield this coming Friday.
