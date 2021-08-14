FREMONT — Fremont is catching on fast to what new coach Trevor Thomas is putting in place. That is a big step forward for a young team hit hard by graduation.
The Eagles went 3-4, 0-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division, last season. If the season is anything like the buy-in to what the 26-year-old coach is establishing, the rebuild or retooling might not be that bad.
Thomas is incorporating more of a college approach to how the Eagles go about their business. He was a linebacker and a fullback at Central Michigan University from 2014-17.
“I’m really proud of how the guys bought in and learned the new system,” Thomas said. “We’re further ahead in our installing than I originally thought we would. The kids are working really hard. They’re paying attention and asking questions along the way.”
Fremont graduated productive rushers in quarterback Kameron Colclasure and running backs Carson Flynn and Dylan Parsons and veteran linemen Jon Armstrong, Drew Brosey and R.J. Dilbone. It aims to at least be more balanced and had a healthy quarterback competition in the preseason among three guys: junior Zak Pica, senior Buck Behrman and sophomore Gage Cope.
“They are processing the offense well. From the 7-on-7s on they are getting better,” Thomas said. “And we have young guys on the line who will fill those gaps. We’re taking a lot of steps to improve our pass protection.”
There’s open competition at running back. Juniors Collin Green, Anthony Hart and McClain McCurdy and senior Remington Crabill are all competing. McCurdy is a first-year football player. Hart made a big impact for the Eagles on the track this past spring.
Pica and juniors Wyatt Claxton and Brogan Blue are in the receiving corps after largely not playing much last season.
“Pica understands defensive schemes and is quick,” Thomas said. “Wyatt has improved greatly at catching the ball. Brogan can catch the ball in coverage.”
Senior Terran Wills will lead the offensive line.
“Terran is pulling everybody along and is setting the tone,” Thomas said. “Wrestling has been big in his development. It’s improved his body control. He’s athletic and has come a long way.”
Senior Logan Brace will lead the Fremont defense. He will be joined by Claxton at linebacker and Pica in the secondary.
“Logan is a big-time athlete,” Thomas said. “He’s great in coverage and is a good tackler.”
There were 36 players on Thomas’ preseason roster.
The young Eagles will get comfortable with varsity play with teams similar to them in experience and numbers over the first three weeks, hosting Southern Wells and Osceola Grace before traveling to Indianapolis to face a second-year team in The Christel House at Manual on Sept. 4.
Southern Wells did not have a varsity season last year because its coaches and athletic leadership felt the team was too young to play a varsity schedule. Fremont has regularly scrimmaged Osceola Grace over the past few years. FHS ends the regular season at home on Oct. 16 against a Lake Station team that has only won four games in the last four seasons.
“We want to go 1-and-0 every week and not take anything for granted,” Thomas said. “It’s about improving every week and being able to execute under the Friday night lights. We want to get the deer-in-the-headlights look out of us before we hit the tough part of our schedule. We want to surprise some people.”
