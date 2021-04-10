ANGOLA — This is the final day of NCAA Division III Week. Angola seniors Tucker Hasselman and Gage King both got into the spirit of the week by committing to college institutions at that level on Friday to continue their football careers.
Hasselman will essentially stay home at Trine University. King will attend DePauw University.
Hasselman considered NCAA Division II Hillsdale, Michigan, for awhile. But he liked everything Trine has to offer and will focus on the defensive side of the ball at middle linebacker.
“I’ll have to get bigger, stronger and faster to play with 300-pound offensive linemen or whatever is pulling at me,” Hasselman said. “Lucas Waite and Marcques Tagliaferri are over there and they like it. Marcques is a hybrid safety and has done a lot of things and has had success.
“I like Coach (Troy) Abbs. I went to a practice and I like how they get after it. They play hard.”
King considered Rose-Hulman, Olivet Nazarene, Illinois; and Wisconsin-Oshkosh. However, he received the 2021 Steuben County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, which gives him a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana. King was also accepted into DePauw’s Management Fellows Program and he will study economics at the Greencastle university.
“It’s hard to get into,” King said of the Management Fellows Program.
“DePauw was the first school to recruit me. They have very good academics and are known for producing great alumni,” he added. “All their students live on campus and that gives DePauw a bigger school feel.”
DePauw stayed with King even after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during warmups before he and the Angola boys basketball team took on visiting Central Noble on Dec. 4.
King had surgery on Dec. 28. He will not play baseball for the Hornets this spring. He will be a wide receiver for the Tigers when he reports to campus in August.
“The knee is doing great. Rehab is coming along well,” King said. “Six months is the earliest people can come back from it. Hopefully I can come back sooner and ahead of schedule.”
King played tight end and receiver at AHS, and was primarily a blocker in his senior season this past fall. He did not catch as many passes this past fall as he did in 2019, but he also knows how to play receiver when the ball is not coming his way.
“What I learned at Angola is that hard work and being physical can get you almost anywhere,” King said.
King blocked plenty for Hasselman, who rushed for 16 touchdowns and threw six touchdown passes last season.
On defense, Hasselman had two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He returned one of those two interceptions for a touchdown in the regular season finale against Eastside.
Hasselman will study mechanical engineering at Trine.
