ANGOLA — Twin sisters Eleanore and Rosie Knauer didn’t set out intending to go to college together.
But that’s the way it’s going to work out for the Angola High School seniors!
On Wednesday of this week, the Knauer sisters committed to play college softball at NCAA Division III Manchester University.
Eleanore Knauer said the biggest factor in the decision for her was getting her preferred major.
“They had my accounting degree, which is very important to me,” she said.
Rosie Knauer, meanwhile, wants to pursue a degree in sports management. She found what she was looking for at Manchester, too.
Both Knauer sisters said the Manchester campus, with an enrollment of just over 1,200, was the right size for them.
“It felt like home,” Rosie Knauer said.
Both sisters looked at other schools and made several visits to Manchester. Actually visiting the campus sealed the deal for both girls.
As for both sisters deciding on Manchester, Eleanore Knauer said it “just happened.”
“We were actually planning to go separate places,” Eleanore said.
Rosie Knauer said it came down to a “comfort thing” for her.
“Just knowing that she’ll be there,” Rosie Knauer said.
Manchester is about 77 miles from Angola, or about an hour and 15 minute drive, so it’ll offer what can be the best of both worlds for young adults leaving home for the first time. It’s far enough away to establish a bit of independence, but close enough to come home often.
Eleanore Knauer was a starting pitcher Angola counted on in 2022 and Rosie is a steady catcher.
Angola softball coach Pete Henderson said both Knauer sisters were a big part of the Hornets’ success in his first season at the helm in 2022 and he’s looking forward to having them back for their senior seasons in 2023.
Angola was 14-11 last season, an improvement over 2021’s 9-18 mark. The Hornets made a Class 3A sectional final appearance in 2022, falling 2-0 to a Leo team that advanced to the 3A North Semi-State before falling to eventual state champion South Bend St. Joseph 1-0.
