LIGONIER — Angola bounced back from two devastating losses with a big win of its own in a 38-10 victory over West Noble in both team’s Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division opener Friday night.
“I’m very proud of our kids. We started well, which is a credit to them,” Angola coach Andy Thomas said.
The Hornets (2-2, 1-0 NECC Big) got off to a fast and furious start. They scored on their first three drives. On the second offensive play, Tyler Call found a wide-open Andre Tagliaferri, who caught the pass and raced to the end zone for a 72-yard touchdown.
Tagliaferri set up his team’s next drive in a good spot with a punt return to the West Noble 30. Five plays later, Tagliaferri took the handoff around the left side and strolled into the end zone for the 14-0 lead.
The Chargers (1-3, 0-1) answered on their next drive. A 26-yard pass from Drew Yates to Noah Dubea set up freshman Seth Pruitt, who took his first carry of the game 54 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead in half.
Before the halfway point in the first quarter, Call hit Tagliaferri again, and the junior sprinted 79 yards for the score. Tagliaferri left the game in the second half with an injury. He finished with three catches for 154 yards, five rushes for 51 yards and three total touchdowns.
“They just have to play harder. We have to show up. We didn’t have a great week of practice. Labor Day didn’t go well, didn’t show up on Tuesday for practice, didn’t show up to start the game here,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said.
West Noble was able to put together another drive early in the second quarter. A 31-yard run by Yates was enough distance to move into field goal range. Julio Macias drilled a 30-yard attempt to make it 21-10.
However, the big plays kept coming for the Hornets. A pass from Call to Lane King for 24 yards, followed by a 53-yard rumble from Finley Hasselman pushed the Angola lead up to 18.
The Hornets extended their lead right before halftime with a 27-yard field goal from Brandon Villafuerte. On the drive leading up to the field goal, Call went down with an injury and Micah Steury took over under center. Call finished the night 5-of-6 for 196 yards with two touchdowns.
Steury did an admirable job commanding the offense in the final seconds in the first half through the rest of the game.
“He was playing with his hair on fire,” Thomas said.
The second half was the opposite of the first half with only one drive that resulted in points, and it was the Hornets’ second possession of the half.
Hasselman broke free for another long touchdown run with nine minutes left in the game.
West Noble felt like it had some bright spots in the loss.
“Yates threw the ball really well. He hit people, and we dropped pass after pass,” Mawhorter said. “They were right on the money. He’d even hit them in the facemask and they can’t catch it.”
Yates finished the game 6-of-15 for 80 yards. In the rushing attack, Mawhorter liked what he saw out of Pruitt, who finished with 135 yards on 17 carries.
“I think he’s found a home there,” Mawhorter said.
Both teams continue NECC Big Division play next week. Angola hosts Lakeland, and West Noble travels to Fairfield.
