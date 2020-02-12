Prep Gymnastics Angola freshmen fare well despite loss
ELKHART — Angola fielded all freshmen against Elkhart Central Tuesday and lost a close dual among state-ranked teams, 103.1-102.65.
It was senior night for the 14th-ranked Blue Blazers. No. 10 Angola rested gymnasts due to injury, and junior all-around gymnast Emma Schoenherr was out with the flu. Hornet coach Misti Evans said last week that sophomore Ashtyn Evans just suffered a sprained ankle in Concordia’s Becky Carter Classic on Jan. 25 and is expected to return to action at the Wawasee Sectional on Feb. 29.
Elkhart Central separated itself from Angola on the balance beam and floor exercise to win the dual. The Hornets had three falls combined on the beam and the floor.
Angola’s Audrey Wilkinson was all-around medalist with 35.4, followed by teammate Marina Bussema with 34.65. Those are both personal best scores.
Wilkinson won the vault with 9.3, was second on the bars with 9.2, tied for second on the floor with 9.2 and placed third on the beam with 8.4.
Bussema tied for third on both the vault (9) and bars (8.45). She was fourth on the floor (9) and fifth on the beam (8.3).
Angola’s Sarah Hutchins was fourth on the beam (8.35) and sixth on the bars (7.15). Summer Allen was fifth on the bars (7.75) and sixth on the beam (8.25).
Basketball Wednesday high school games postponed
All three area high school boys basketball games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed due to winter weather.
The Bishop Dwenger at East Noble and Woodlan at Fremont games will be made up on Saturday, starting junior varsity games at 6 p.m. and varsity contest to follow.
No makeup date has been announced for the Wayne at Churubusco games.
Lakers start well, but lose at Goshen
GOSHEN — Lakeland High School’s boys basketball team lost to Goshen 61-52 in a non-conference game Tuesday night.
The Lakers (6-12) led 17-11 after one quarter, but suffered their fourth straight loss.
Brayden Bontrager had 26 points for Lakeland. Braden Yoder and Bracey Shepherd had six points each.
Sophomore Drew Hogan had 30 points for the RedHawks (10-7).
Lakeland to host charity game Feb. 26
LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School will host a charity basketball game for the third straight year on Feb. 26, starting at 7 p.m.
Lakeland staff will face LaGrange County law enforcement officials with all profits from the event going to LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity.
Admission is $5 per person. The doors to the gym will open at 6 p.m.
CN girls sweep Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Central Noble Junior High’s girls basketball teams won over Churubusco Tuesday, 33-24 in the eighth grade game and 39-17 in the seventh grade contest.
In the eighth grade game, Kyleigh Egolf had 10 points and seven steals for the Cougars (3-3). Ella Zolman had nine points and seven rebounds. Lilly Lawson had four points and seven rebounds.
In the seventh grade game, Kennedy Vice had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and two blocked shots for CN (5-1). Avery Deter had six points, six steals and four assists. Kensy Kimmell added five points and 10 rebounds.
Both Cougar teams will be at Fremont today.
CN 6th grade girls edge Milford
ALBION — Central Noble Junior High’s sixth grade girls basketball team won 15-14 Milford on Tuesday.
Free throws and defense keyed the Cougars’ victory. CN (2-1) had six points from Grace Swank, four from Katie Forker, two each from Aspen Smith and Jalayna Winebrenner and one point from Ellie Clevenger.
Central Noble’s B team defeated Milford 17-3. Abby Carpenter had seven points and Saige Faltermeier scored four for the Cougars. Lydia Skinner, Meadow Lee and Whitney Replogle had two points apiece.
The Central Noble teams will host Garrett today.
M.S. Wrestling AMS defeats Fairfield
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Fairfield 49-48 on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets won the tiebreaker after the dual ended in a 48-48 tie. The tiebreaker came down to the fifth criteria.
College Basketball Trine women win at Albion in MIAA action
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Albion 66-50 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Kresge Gym Wednesday night.
The Britons came after the Thunder fullcourt and stayed close for two and a half quarters until Trine pulled away. The Thunder led 22-19 at the half, then outscored Albion 44-31 in the second half.
Trine (18-4, 12-1 MIAA) shot 46% from the field (23-50). Kayla Wildman led the Thunder with 18 points. Tara Bieniewicz had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Katy Steers had six points, nine boards and six assists.
Amanda Larson had 13 points and eight rebounds for Albion (18-5, 10-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.