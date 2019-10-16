BUTLER — For a soggy first half, Central Noble looked like it could play the role of spoiler for Eastside's hopes of an outright Northeast Corner Conference Small Division title.
The teams played through trying conditions, including wind-blown, horizontal rain, to a 7-7 first-half tie.
Not a bad situation for the Cougars.
Then the third quarter started. Central Noble turned the ball over on its first two offensive plays. Eastside scored on one of the turnovers, added a score later in the quarter and once in the fourth for a 28-7 win.
Eastside improved to 6-2 overall and finished NECC play at 4-0. Central Noble is 2-6 in all games and 1-3 in divisional games.
Eastside ran for 219 yards in the contest, split pretty evenly between senior Ethan Farnsworth (19 carries, 83 yards, three touchdowns), freshman Dax Holman (12 carries, 64 yards) and sophomore quarterback Laban Davis (10 carries, 58 yards).
While the Blazers had chances two first-half possessions inside the Central Noble 20, the Cougar defense kept them off the board.
The first resulted in a turnover on downs at the 11. The second ended when Treystin Hearld intercepted a pass by Blazer quarterback Laban Davis inside the 5.
The Cougars turned the ball over right after the interception however, with Eastside's Carson Evers recovering a fumble at the 3. Farnsworth punched it in on the next play, and Jaiden Baker’s extra-point kick made it 7-0 with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left in the half.
Central Noble went three-and-out on its next possession, but got a huge break late in the half when the Blazers coughed up a punt at their own 21.
For a time, it didn’t look like the visitors would cash in. On the first play, flushed from the pocket, Yoder was flagged for intentional grounding.
On third and long, Hearld spun inside an Eastside defender to catch Yoder’s pass for 32 yards to the Blazer 8. Two plays later, they hooked up again for a 7-yard touchdown. The extra point evened the score at 7-7 with :28.3 left in the half.
The Blazers returned the second-half kick to near midfield, and with Farnsworth running behind linemen Jackson Wicker, Troy Kessler, Matt Jacobs, Chase Leeper and Isaiah Fuentes, the hosts moved quickly downfield. Farnsworth’s run from a yard out put Eastside ahead for good, 14-7.
Central Noble's first turnover of the third happened when Blazer lineman Hunter Miller hit Yoder. Eastside's Lane Cleckner scooped up the loose ball for a 20-yard fumble return. Baker’s kick made it 21-7 with 8:54 left in the third.
On the second, a fumbled pitch was recovered by Holman at the Cougar 27. Central Noble got the ball back on downs however.
Later, Central Noble’s Jordan Schambers intercepted a Davis pass to thwart another Eastside possession.
The Blazers got the ball right back when Lane Burns picked off Yoder late in the quarter.
On a drive that carried over into the fourth, Farnsworth scored from 15 yards out. Baker’s kick extended Eastside’s lead to 28-7 with 7:03 to play.
Central Noble had just 94 yards of total offense, including only 23 yards on the ground. Yoder completed 4-of-8 passes for 71 yards. Hearld caught three of them for 68 yards.
Eastside closes out regular season play at home Friday against Angola. Central Noble hosts Garrett.
