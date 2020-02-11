Season ends
at regional for
CN wrestlers
GOSHEN — Central Noble’s wrestling season ended at the Goshen Regional Saturday as its three remaining wrestlers lost their first-round matches.
Seniors Kyle Bolinger and Ben Golden and junior Danny Leffers wrestled for the Cougars. Bolinger lost a 5-2 decision to Jimtown senior Lukas Medford at 152 pounds. Golden was pinned by NorthWood senior Jake Lone in 1 minute, 50 seconds at 182. Leffers was pinned by NorthWood freshman Kaden Lone in 3 minutes, 37 seconds in round one at 145.
The Lone boys went on to win regional championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.