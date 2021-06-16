CHURUBUSCO — Mariah Hosted enjoyed the challenge every spring.
The Churubusco senior ran track and played softball for the last three seasons. After this season, she was named to the ICGSA North All-Star softball team and will compete in Saturday’s North-South game at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.
“It’s a huge honor, and I’m unbelievably excited to play this weekend,” Hosted said.
Hosted was not only the leader for both the Churubusco softball and girls track teams, but was able to excel in both.
On the diamond, she hit for an average of .462 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs and one grand slam. Hosted also had 25 runs batted in, 21 runs scored and stole 26 bases.
On the track, she was a team captain, was All-Northeast Corner Conference in the long jump and a part of the conference champion 4x100-meter relay team team that set a new school record. Hosted helped the relay team qualify for regionals, and she did so individually in the 200-meter dash.
She also plays volleyball in the fall and basketball during the winter.
“Those (type of athletes) don’t come around very often,” Churubusco track coach Zach Dock said.
During the spring season, she goes to track practice every day then goes to softball, even on gamedays.
“She walks in there after a full track practice and outworks everybody at the softball field also, “ Churubusco softball coach Phil Nicolet said.
Hosted has kept up her routine in the spring since her sophomore year. She ran track her seventh and eighth grade year but decided against it her freshman season, because she didn’t know if her body would allow her to do both.
“It was stressful. I didn’t want to let one team down, not being at one practice to be at another. But my coaches were really understanding about it,” Hosted said. “My teammates were always encouraging me and saying, ‘We don’t even know how you do it.’ So everyone’s support behind it made a lot more fun.”
She said she missed running track after her freshman season, so Dock met with Nicolet about her doing both before the spring season in 2019 to work out the details about how she would manage her time between the two sports.
Hosted decided to do both her sophomore year with the expectation to choose one after that season, but she made the decision to do both the next two seasons.
“It’s been one of the greatest experiences of my high school career. It’s really turned me into the athlete and person I am today,” Hosted said.
And she’s enjoyed the challenge of doing both sports each spring.
“Being an athlete and playing softball for the last 13 years and always doing sports, basketball or volleyball I’ve always been busy. I’ve always loved being busy. So doing two sports increased how much I was busy. Then, keeping my grades up also. I really liked the challenged. I felt like it showed who I could really be as a person,” Hosted said.
Hosted’s athleticism allows her to shine in both sports. In softball, it came in handy in the outfield and on the base paths.
“She’s fast, and she’s quick wit her first step in everything she does,” Nicolet said.
Coach added that her range in the outfield goes from right-center to left-center.
“If a ball drops in the outfield anywhere, even it’s something that nobody would normally get to, she takes it personally,” Nicolet said.
“Every softball team I’ve played on has felt like a family. I love every aspect of it. I’m a big defensive player,” Hosted said. “I love making diving catches and robbing people of home runs. It’s something that’s always gotten me excited.”
This past season, the Eagles’ softball team started seven freshman and sophomores, and their overall inexperience led them to a record of 9-16. But that didn’t stop Hosted.
“There were games that we were out of pretty early, and it didn’t stop her. You couldn’t tell by looking at her in the middle of a game that we’re up by 10 runs or down 10 runs,” Nicolet said. “She plays as if it’s a tie game in every game she plays.”
As a senior, Hosted was an encouraging leader this season and was for both teams.
“She doesn’t come in and say, ‘You’re going to do something because I’m a senior and you’re going to do what I say.’ She says, ‘You’re going to do what we’re doing because we want to win.’ Then, she does it,” Nicolet said.
Saturday’s All-Star game will be the last athletic event of her prep career, and she doesn’t have any plans on continuing her playing career in any sport. However, while attending the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, she plans on coaching basketball, softball and track at ‘Busco, which is something that Dock is excited for. He said for their youth camps, Hosted takes the initiative to create her own plan for her section of the camp.
“She’s going to succeed at whatever she does,” Dock said.
“I’ve always helped out with youth camps. I’ve always had a connection with the kids that come to the camps. All my coaches have told me that kids look up to me, so to able to give back and help the little girls out and tell them my little tips and secrets and just be that inspiration for them,” Hosted said. “It’s something that I’ve dreamed of doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.