FORT WAYNE — Meleah Leatherman wants to be great.
The former Central Noble star girls basketball player is trying to replicate the success she had during her four seasons in Albion, but is also finding out that doing that is harder than she expected.
Leatherman has set high goals for herself and Saint Francis for the next four seasons. She wants to be Freshman of the Year in the Crossroads League. She wants to be an NAIA All-American. She wants another championship ring to go along with the one she won from the 2017-18 Class 2A state title.
“I have very high expectations for myself,” Leatherman said on Feb. 19. “So no, I haven’t exceeded my expectations for this year. I definitely had more expectations for myself, but that’s because I hold myself to a high standard.”
It’s typical for a first-year college basketball player to hit a freshman wall at some point. Leatherman has played in 28 of the Cougars’ 30 games and has started in nine of them. Most of her starts came early in the season, especially when fellow post player Emma Applegate went down with an injury 11 games into the 2019-20 season.
“I knew coming in that they needed a true post player that could handle being an all-time center. I knew that’s what my role was going to be,” Leatherman said. “I didn’t know how much I was going to get to play. I had no idea. That’s been up and down throughout the year, but that’s pretty typical for being a freshman.”
Saint Francis coach Jason Ridge said, “You never know how a freshman is going to react. There’s so many things that happen with college basketball, the speed, the shot clock and the overall pace. We knew that she was ready. We don’t know how ready she was going to be.”
Ridge said Leatherman had a big learning curve at the beginning of the year with the usual difficulties of a freshman season while also adjusting to college life. However, one thing about her stood out, even during some of the difficult stages.
“The thing we knew about Meleah from the very beginning is that she was tough,” Ridge said. “She’s a competitive young woman, and we knew that no matter how tough it was going to be that she was going to get through it.”
One of the biggest things Leatherman had to adjust to early on was the way Saint Francis plays defense. Their style is to switch everything, which is something that she didn’t do while at Central Noble.
“I’ve learned a lot about defense. I thought I was a good defender in high school, but I didn’t have to defend guards. Now, I’m defending every position on the floor, and that’s been a big change. I think I actually have a good handle on it now. At first, it was really hard,” Leatherman said.
Sometimes she is matched up with some of the best guards in the NAIA, but she has handled her own. She said she has struggled against bigger, stronger post players, because she isn’t as big as them and needs to be more crafty.
On the other end of the floor is where Leatherman would like to see her role grow over the next three years. She is currently averaging 5.6 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game. Her career high is 13 points, which came in a win over Grace College on Jan. 11.
“That’s where I’ve been most frustrated this year, because I wanted to be more of an offensive presence in the post. But we have a lot of older girls whose job it is to be the scorers,” Leatherman said. “In high school it was my job to be the scorer, but now, it’s not so much.”
Over four years at Central Noble, Leatherman scored 14.9 ppg and 9.5 rpg and averaged a double-double the last two seasons.
She occasionally shot from deep range in high school, but was never a pure sharpshooter. She wants to become a more reliable three-point shooter but hasn’t been asked to be a deep threat yet with Saint Francis because of the other players on the team who fit that role better.
“We think she is a very capable three-point shooter. We think her range extends beyond what she’s shooting right now,” Ridge said.
Leatherman has made two threes this season on 11 attempts.
Developing a three-point shot would add another element to her game. She also wants to be able to put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket.
She wants to be an all-around player.
She wants to be an All-American.
She wants to be great.
“I think one of the big things that stands out about Meleah is that she wants to be good, she wants to win, she wants to play on good teams,” Ridge said. “You saw it through high school and when we were recruiting her. She’s brought the same mindset here.”
Leatherman is a key part of what Saint Francis wants to do over the next three years.
“She’s growing as a basketball player. She’s learning a new way to defend, because she didn’t switch screens in high school,” Ridge said. “We’ve maybe held her back a little bit in terms of what her strengths may be. I think what I would expect from her in the next three years is scoring on the block, one-on-one, being able to read double teams and where the ball needs to go and the ability to see her range really extend.”
Saint Francis is currently having a successful season. It’s ranked No. 11 in the latest NAIA Division II poll and is on track to earn a bid to the NAIA Division II Championship Tournament. The Cougars won the NAIA Division II National Championship in 2014.
Recently, Leatherman has seen her time on the floor shrink to sometimes just a handful of minutes each game. She averaged more than 25 minutes a game for her career at Central Noble.
But she knows why her minutes have gone down and is working to earn those minutes and her starting role back.
“In the beginning, I didn’t have a lot of hardship. Then, the last 10 games my minutes have gone down. I know why they’ve gone down, and I think it’s just because I’m still working and transitioning to college basketball. I wasn’t playing very well, and that was hard for me because I wasn’t used to that,” Leatherman said. “I think once I stopped starting, I was like, “Oh wow, I was in a great position.’ And I really didn’t realize it because I was so used to starting and playing a lot.”
Ridge said, “She’s always ready when we call on her, sometimes that’s five minutes and sometimes that’s 25 minutes. I think that’s the best thing you can say about somebody, especially during their freshman year that when the team called on you and they needed you, you came through.”
Coach added that Saint Francis doesn’t win the game at Mount Vernon Nazarene on Jan. 15 and the home game against Grace without her.
Leatherman will do whatever is asked of her, because above all else, she wants to be great.
