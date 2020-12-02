LIGONIER — West Noble senior Kacee Click signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play softball at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
“The main reason was that they had my major that I want to do, which is biomedical engineering,” Click said. “They also have a Christ-centered community, and everyone is so nice. I loved the campus as soon as I stepped on it for my visit. I just felt like home.”
Click had a couple of other offers to play at the next level, so she is glad to be done with the recruiting process.
“It feels great. I’ve been wanting to get this official and be able to settle and play out my senior year stress free,” Click said.
During her sophomore season, Click led the Chargers with a .469 average and hit four home runs, 11 doubles with 28 runs batted in and 19 runs scored. She was also West Noble’s ace in the circle. Click went 9-10 in 2019 in 22 appearances with a 3.71 earned run average. She had 141 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched.
Click said she could see herself playing either first base or pitching for the Golden Eagles.
“Going into my freshman year, I need to work on spins and speed with pitching. I’m always working on that and what I need to continue to do,” Click said.
Click plans on majoring in biomedical engineering while at Cornerstone.
“It gives me the opportunity to help people and also use my skills in science and match, and my dad was an engineer, so he didn’t really push me into that but I liked seeing what he could do,” Click said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.