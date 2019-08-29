and Ken Fillmore
Week 2 of the regular season is still a time for area football teams to play a non-conference opponent before gearing up for the conference schedule. This week provides a few intriguing matchups with a state power coming to Kendallville, contrasting offensive styles in Columbia City and a team traveling north of the Indiana-Michigan border for a game.
Here’s a look at this week’s slate of area contests.
Mishawaka at East Noble
Where: East Noble High School, Kendallville.
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Records: East Noble 1-0, Mishawaka 1-0.
Last meeting: Never met previously.
Last week: The Knights rallied to defeat Plymouth 34-31, and the Cavemen opened with a 42-27 win over Portage.
Players to watch: East Noble — Sr. QB Bailey Parker, Jr. RB Justin Marcellus, Sr. DL Caden Conley, Sr. DL Leyth Al-Mohammedawi, Jr. LB Jacob VanGorder. Mishawaka — So. QB Justin Fisher, Sr. FB/DB Donovan Snyder, Jr. DB/HB Davonn Parker, Sr. DL Joseph Willis.
Outlook: If there’s one thing to know about the Mishawaka Cavemen, it’s that they like to run the ball. A lot.
In their win over Portage last week, the Cavemen rushed the ball 52 times, compared to just one pass being thrown. They like to run the triple option out of the flexbone. It’s known as “Bart Ball” around the Mishawaka and South Bend areas after it was run by Bart Curtis, who is now at Warsaw.
The key for the Knights will be staying disciplined to their assignments and stopping the Cavemen on first down, which should knock the offense off schedule for second and third down.
East Noble had trouble at times slowing down Plymouth’s rushing attack last week. But this week that’s all they should be worried about.
On offense, the Knights need to make sure to take advantage of their possessions, because they could be limited with how much clock will be taken off due to the Cavemen’s style of play.
Wawasee at West Noble
Where: Charger Field, Ligonier.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Wawasee 1-0, West Noble 1-0.
Last meeting: The Chargers defeated the Warriors 22-7 on Aug. 24, 2018.
Last week: The Chargers’ defense put the clamps on Central Noble’s offense for a 19-7 win, and the Warriors came away with a 28-14 victory over Lakeland.
Players to watch: West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB-CB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-DB Josh Gross, Jr. OL-DL Jeramyah James, So. OL-DL Zayne Patrick. Wawasee — Wawasee — Jr. QB Parker Young, Sr. WR-CB Ethan Garza, Sr. TE-DE Ethan Hardy.
Outlook: This should be a big week on the ground for Pruitt. After being held under 100 yards rushing last week in the season opener, Pruitt should be able to go over that mark this week against a Wawasee defense that gave up 224 rushing yards to Lakeland last week.
Defensively, the Chargers will have to stop junior quarterback Parker Young, who amassed 181 total yards and two touchdowns last Friday. West Noble did a good job limiting the Central Noble offense to zero points last week (the lone Cougar score came on defense). A similar effort tonight should give the Chargers their second victory.
Central Noble at Columbia City
Where: Gandy Field, Columbia City.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Central Noble 0-1, Columbia City 1-0.
Last meeting: Never met previously.
Last week: The Cougars lost a low-scoring battle 19-7 to West Noble while the Eagles traveled near the Illinois-Indiana border and beat Hammond Gavit 20-16.
Players to watch: Central Noble — So. RB Will Hoover, Sr. LB Kyle Bollinger, Jr. QB Sawyer Yoder, Sr. WR Jared Trowbridge. Columbia City — So. QB Greg Bolt, Sr. WR Michael Sievers, Jr. RB Michael Nodine, Sr. Tyler Lane, Jr. DL Landin Markins.
Outlook: In the first ever meeting between Central Noble and Columbia City, it will be a clash of conflicting styles. The run-heavy Cougars and the spread look to the Eagles’ offense will provide an interesting contrast all night long.
Central Noble will have to take care of the ball this week after Columbia City forced six turnovers (five interceptions, one fumble recovery) last week. Though the Cougars don’t air it out all that much, the Eagles seem to have a knack for finding the football on defense.
The Cougar defense will have their hands full with the combination of Bolt to Sievers. The two only hooked up three times last week, but the score between them went for 92 yards.
Churubusco at Lakeland
Where: Lakeland High School, LaGrange.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Churubusco 1-0, Lakeland 0-1.
Last meeting: Eagles won 42-6 in Churubusco on Aug. 24, 2018.
Last week: The Eagles won 26-0 at home over Whitko while the Lakers lost at Wawasee 28-14.
Players to watch: Churubusco — Sr. RB-LB Jake Fulk, Sr., RB-CB, Gage Kelly, Sr., DT-OG Reese Wicker, So. Seth Abel. Lakeland — Sr. RB-LB Camryn Holbrook, Jr. QB-DB Colton Isaacs, Sr. DT-OT Jayce Riegling, Jr. DT-OL Miguel Delapaz.
Outlook: The Eagles and Lakers are similar in their approaches. They pride themselves on being tough and physical and rely heavily on the run. Churubusco is the more experienced of the two teams.
The Lakers have a lot of new varsity starters who were trying to figure out how to play varsity football last week at Syracuse and were not quite there overall, according to coach Keith Thompson. They will need to pick up the pace, play keep away and dominate the time of possession against a much stronger opponent tonight in order to pull off the upset.
Prairie Heights at Bronson
Where: Bronson Junior-Senior High School, Bronson, Mich.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Prairie Heights 0-1, Bronson 0-0 (1-8 in 2018).
Last meeting: Panthers won at home 15-6 on Oct. 19, 1979.
Last week: Panthers lost at home to Garrett 35-0.
Players to watch: Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-DB Ethan Hoover, So. LB-TE Camden Hall, Sr. OL-DL Isaac Tarney. Bronson — Sr. RB-CB Warren Martinez, Jr. OLB-TE Justin Blankenship, Sr. RB-OLB Logan Fletcher, Jr., ILB-OL Brandan Post, Sr. QB-DB Brendyn Fee.
Outlook: The two schools are roughly 18 and a half miles apart. The two school communities are right next to each other and divided by a state line. Their football teams are in a similar situation working to become more competitive.
The Vikings went 1-8 for their third straight season in 2018 and averaged 6.7 points per game. They have not won a Big Eight Conference game since joining the league in 2017. New coach Jake Miller will attempt to change the culture and change attitudes in Bronson.
The Vikings only have 23 players on their roster, according to what was found on the team on maxpreps.com. However, 13 of the players are seniors.
When high school football teams struggle to compete, they struggle to have a solid foundation on the offensive and defensive lines, often lacking experience, strength and technique in those areas. It looks like there will be some give-and-take up front in this matchup. But one of them could establish a advantage, which hasn’t happened much for either team in recent years.
Bronson has a seasoned group of running backs. Heights best moves the ball through the air.
Bronson and Prairie Heights faced off on the gridiron from 1973 to 1979. The Vikings lead the series 4-3 and are 3-0 at home against the Panthers.
