ALBION — Central Noble struggled with the power of Wawasee’s Leslie Vazquez in the Warriors’ 3-0 sweep in Tuesday’s volleyball match.
The Cougars were without their libero Alyssa Lock and moved Kyleigh Egolf into a role she’s never played. Shifting around the lineup caused Central Noble to be just a step behind against the Warriors.
Wawasee won the match 25-17, 25-14, 25-19.
“Overall, we didn’t play horrible, but we should be able to compete better with teams like that,” Central Noble coach Jennifer Senftleben said.
The Cougars kept the Warriors within reach for the first 20 points of the first set. Lauren Mark, Abby Hile, Aunna Jackson and Kelsey Egolf each had a kill sprinkled throughout the first set.
Then, Vazquez got going for the visitors. She started a 7-1 run with a kill and added two more to make it 17-10.
An ace by Kyndal Pease and a kill from Egolf closed the gap to three, 19-16. But back-to-back kills from the Warriors’ Dylan Konieczny pushed the margin out of reach.
Central Noble played even with Wawasee once again in the early stages of the second set, but another long Warrior run started by Vazquez swung the momentum in favor of the Warriors. In an 11-1 run, Vazquez had three kills and a block, and her teammate Emma Siri scored a pair of aces.
The Cougars’ Kelsee Lutz cut the deficit back to single digits with a block then a kill, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Wawasee’s Zoe Taylor had a kill followed by a block early in the third set to make it 6-2. A block by Amber Beer gave the Warriors a 14-9 lead, then the Cougars were able to take advantage of multiple errors by Wawasee and only trailed 15-14.
However, the Warrior offense clicked back in gear and got two more kills from Vazquez to extend the lead back to six, 21-15.
Hile didn’t let her team go down without a fight. She strung together three straight points with a kill, followed by two aces to cut the deficit down to four. But an error and an ace by the Warriors finished the sweep.
“I was trying to switch up the lineup to see what would work best today. I think in the third set we were a little bit better. We found a little bit of a connection,” Senftleben said.
Central Noble travels to Eastside Thursday.
