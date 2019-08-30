LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Wawasee 21-6 Friday night at home.
It was a clear night for Friday night football and the crowd was in full fan mode with a packed stadium on both sides.
The first half of the game was a defensive battle for both teams with the first quarter ending in a tie 0-0. It wasn’t until the second quarter when both teams stepped up their level of playing.
With five minutes left in the second quarter, Austen Baker scores a touchdown to give the Warriors (1-1) the lead. Turning things around, senior Tyler Brown scored a touchdown with one minute left in the first half. Coy Wolheter kicked the extra point, and West Noble led 7-6.
The beginning of the second half was another slow start until seven minutes remained in the third quarter when the senior Pruitt scored a touchdown for the Chargers. West Noble led 14-6 after making the extra point.
“Getting started, we made a couple mistakes, but we were moving the ball well. We were shooting ourselves in the foot. It wasn’t until we got in a groove to starting moving the ball well,” Chargers coach Monte Mawhorter said.
“Wawasee is a good team. They did well.”
With two minutes remaining in the game, Pruitt found an opportunity to run with the ball and scored his second touchdown of the night for the Chargers.
“We start a lot of young kids on the offensive line and I think that’s a group that grew up tonight. They ended up making a ton of plays. They blocked and got into people. That was a major step for us,” Mawhorter said.
“The defense is pretty solid.”
Pruitt carried the ball 33 times for 260 yards along with his two touchdowns. Brown had four carries for 30 yards. Senior quarterback Kyle Mawhorter completed seven passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Josh Gross had five catches for 40 yards.
Sophomore Braxton Pruitt had three quarterback sacks on the night to lead the West Noble defense. Wolheter, a sophomore, made all three of his extra-point kicks.
Coach Mawhorter said his team’s experience helped it overcome tough stretches in order to win the game.
“We are playing a lot of skilled kids that are seniors and have been doing this for quite a few years, so they know like when we fell behind earlier that was not it,” Mawhorter said.
Improving is the only way to get better and that is something the Chargers strive to continue to work on. But they took another step in the right direction with their second straight win to start the season.
Mawhorter and the Chargers will enjoy the win for a brief time before getting ready a road game with Eastside this coming Friday. The game will start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.