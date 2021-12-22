SYRACUSE — Class 2A top-ranked Central Noble was in another tightly-contested battle Wednesday night and escaped the Hardwood Teepee with a 40-34 victory over Wawasee.
Keaton Dukes hit a three-pointer in the final seconds of the second quarter to give the Warriors a 22-20 halftime lead. Wawasee stuck with the Cougars, but Central Noble finished the game better.
Connor Essegian led the Cougars (8-0) with 14 points and Ryan Schroeder scored 10. Dukes had nine points for the Warriors (3-5).
Girls
Central Noble 48,
Wawasee 39
Madison Vice had 17 points and Meghan Kiebel scored 16 to lead the Cougars (10-4) to victory in the first game of the varsity doubleheader. It was Central Noble’s fourth straight victory.
Kennedy White led the Warriors (7-7) with 20 points.
Mishawaka 38,
Westview 29
In Emma, the Cavemen (7-4) grinded out their fourth straight victory.
The Warriors won the junior varsity contest 36-33.
