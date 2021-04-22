KENDALLVILLE — After five seasons as the head coach of the East Noble boys basketball team, Ryan Eakins is leaving his post as coach and assistant athletic director.
Eakins is leaving the world of coaching and education all together to spend more time with his family, including his wife Meredith, who he has been married to for more than eight years and is the Knights' swimming coach, and their three-year-old son Parker.
“My responsibilities as a husband and a father far outweigh anything else that I do,” Eakins said. “Between the time I spend as the assistant AD and as the basketball coach, I'm missing a lot of time at home. In all honesty, I'd much rather look back in 10 years and miss basketball as opposed to missing time at home."
Eakins enjoyed the amount of time he got to spend with his family when he had to work from home last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Eakins said the wheels started to turn about doing something else while his team was quarantined last December. Spending that time with his family motivated him to make the decision.
"It was really nice. Since I'd become a teacher and a coach and really going back to before I was in junior high, I've never had a Christmas time where I got to be home," Eakins said. "This was the first time since I was 13 or 14 years old where I had that opportunity and something just started to click where I realized how much time I was missing."
With the Knights, he was 74-45, including back-to-back 21-win seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19 when East Noble won the Northeast 8 Conference championships.
"Basketball isn't about basketball. Basketball is a picture of life," Eakins said. "In life, you're not going to reap the benefits of something you don't invest in. There are times even when you can invest a lot and not reap extrinsic value. I've enjoyed the opportunity to come to practice every day. I've blessed to coach some really, really good kids. Kids that worked hard and were coachable, and kids that put the team above themselves."
He didn't say he is done coaching forever but needs time to step away and reevaluate.
"I would never say never, but I need a break for awhile from coaching and see where I'm at and how much I miss it," Eakins said. "I need to see if I still have the itch here in a year or two."
He will finish out the school year as the assistant athletic director at East Noble.
