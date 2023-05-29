EMMA — It’s been awhile since the Westview High School baseball team has won an IHSAA Class 2A sectional championship.
2014, to be exact.
That drought is now over, as the Warriors faced a familiar foe — Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble — in Monday afternoon’s title game, dispatching the Cougars, 6-0.
Warrior sophomore hurler Max Engle spun a gem when his team needed it the most, striking out 12 and giving up just three hits while issuing no walks.
The Warriors (18-8) drew first blood in this one, with two runs in the bottom of the third.
With the way Engel was pitching, that would have been enough.
But the Warriors added on with three in the bottom of the fourth, the big blow a 2-run homer by Braden Kauffman. Westview also got a run in the frame on a balk with runners at second and third.
Westview added another run in the bottom of the sixth.
Westview coach Jason Rahn said Max Engle’s performance on the mound helped set the stage for the Warriors’ first sectional title in almost a decade.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” Rahn said.
Kauffman had been overdue for a big hit, Rahn said. “We kind of felt like he was going to go yard for us today,” Rahn said.
Max Engle said knowing his teammates were staking him to a lead helped him get locked in on the mound.
Engle said his full repertoire of pitches-four-seam fastball, changeup, curve ball and slider – were working for him on Monday.
Kauffman led the way for the Warriors, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Jaxon Engle was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mason Wire went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Tyler Shisler, Brody Morgan and Ryne Keirn had the Cougars’ three hits, all singles.
Central Noble coach Tyler Greybeal said the future looks bright for his team, which loses just one senior, infielder Lance Krider. The Cougars finished 15-11.
“We weren’t expected to be here,” Greybeal said. “Hopefully our guys will take this loss, the atmosphere, and make it into a learning experience.”
The Warriors move on to Saturday’s Class 2A regional against Bishop Luers (22-8), a 4-1 winner over South Adams in the Blackford Sectional final Monday afternoon. Time of the contest is to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.