MADISON, Wis. — Central Noble graduate and University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Connor Essegian accepted an invitation to play basketball for the Armenian National Team in two games against France Friday and Saturday at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on the campus of California State University, Northridge.
Armenia won the 2022 European Championship for Small Countries and is beginning its journey to qualify for the FIBA World Cup. France is ranked fifth in the world.
Essegian has been a part of the Armenian training camp in Glendale, California, which started on Monday and will end on Thursday.
Connor’s father Richard Essegian is 50% Armenian. Connor’s grandfather is 100% Armenian. There’s more.
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to play the game that I love, while also representing Armenia and my family in the process,” Connor Essegian said in a Wisconsin press release. “My father’s side is Armenian and I believe one of my relatives, Chuck Essegian, was the first Armenian player in Major League Baseball, so I’m excited to add to that history through the game of basketball.
“I’m also excited to represent Wisconsin on an international level of competition. I plan to use this opportunity to challenge myself against professional-level players, while also better preparing for this upcoming season.”
Chuck Essegian, a cousin of Connor’s grandfather, played baseball and football for Stanford University, including taking part in the 1951 Rose Bowl, then played in the majors for six seasons from 1958 to 1963. He played in the 1959 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and set a World Series record with two pinch-hit home runs. He became the second athlete to play in both a Rose Bowl and in the World Series.
Connor Essegian made the Big Ten All-Ten Freshman Team this past season and made 69 three-point shots, which set a school record for most made three-point field goals by a freshman. He played in all 35 games for the Badgers this past season, starting in the team’s final 19 games and averaged 11.7 points per game for the season. The Fort Wayne native became the fifth Badger over the last 25 years to average double figures in their freshman season.
“Any time one of our athletes gets to play on an international stage and represent their heritage it is an awesome opportunity,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said in a university press release. “We’ve had several players over the years use this experience as a springboard into the next season, and I know that Connor will go in with his eyes and ears wide open to squeeze everything out of this opportunity that he can. I’m excited to follow him as he competes.”
