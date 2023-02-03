LIGONIER — The West Noble High School boys basketball team won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament a few weeks ago.
Now the Chargers are closing in on making it a clean sweep of the conference hardware by adding the NECC regular season title to the mix.
West Noble, ranked No. 5 in the Indiana Associated Press Class 3A poll, improved to 15-1 overall on the 2022-23 season and clinched a tie for the NECC regular season championship Thursday night with an 80-69 win over Westview.
West Noble (8-0 NECC) led 16-11 at the first stop and outscored the Warriors 19-7 in the second stanza to lead 35-18 at halftime.
The Chargers surged out to a 22-point lead at 44-22 early in the third quarter before the Warriors began to claw back into the contest. Westview (10-5, 5-2 NECC) got the West Noble lead down to nine at 64-55 midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Warriors could get.
“Holy cow,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “We had to make it interesting.”
Marsh said his team and the Warriors both present each other with matchup fits. “With the exception of maybe one guy, they have five guards on the floor at all times,” Marsh said.
West Noble was led by senior Austin Cripe and junior Brayden Barth. They each had 18 points. Senior Derek Slone added 16 and senior Nevin Phares chipped in with 15 points to round out a quartet of Chargers in double figures.
The offensive balance is just what Marsh likes to see. “It was a great overall effort by our guys,” he said. “Any time you put up 80, that’s a good night.
Westview senior Brady Yoder came into the contest 18 points shy of 1,000 for his career. The Chargers held Yoder to four points in the first half, but the Warrior guard exploded for 19 after intermission and cracked the millennium milestone with just under six minutes left in the contest. He ended up with 23 points on the night to lead all scorers.
“It means a lot,” Yoder said of reaching the 1,000-point plateau. “A lot of hard work by my coaches and teammates helped me get here. It’s been a ride.”
In addition to Yoder’s 23, the Warriors got 14 points from Wiley Minix.
First-year Westview coach Chandler Prible said his team struggled to make shots earlier while the Chargers were making theirs.
“We ended up changing our defense to where we were pressuring them,” Prible said. “It ended up being just a little too late.”
West Noble returns to action at 10-8 LaVille on Saturday afternoon. Westview will be at Plymouth. The junior varsity game starts at Plymouth starts at noon with the varsity to follow. The games at LaVille start at 1 p.m.
Next Tuesday night, the Chargers have a pivotal non-conference home matchup against Class 3A No. 1 NorthWood, a possible preview of the upcoming sectional. The Panthers are also ranked No. 10 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class poll.
