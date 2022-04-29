EMMA — Elijah Hostetler has proven to be a quality tennis player at a statewide level for Westview over the past three years as the Warriors played in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Team State Finals last fall and in 2019 and were a semi-state runner-up in 2020.
That helped Hostetler consider playing college tennis and he signed with Bethel College on Thursday to continue his playing career.
This will continue a run of Westview boys continuing to play tennis at Bethel. Brandon Eash is a junior on this season’s Pilots men’s team. Westview graduates Kurtis Davis and Jeryl Weaver have recently played for the NAIA program out of Mishawaka. Ryan Yoder, a 2005 Westview graduate who is now Lakeland’s athletic director, played tennis for the Pilots in the late 2000s
Elijah will play at his father Marion’s alma mater. Marion Hostetler and current Bethel associate head tennis coach Jamal Henry were teammates for three years from 1998 to 2001 and helped the Pilots win National Christian College Athletic Association national championships in 1999 and 2000.
Elijah Hostetler had his own reasons Bethel was the right fit for him. He also looked at Crossroads League rivals Huntington, Grace and Indiana Wesleyan.
“I wanted to stay somewhat close to home,” Hostetler said. “I hit with the team and it’s a great group of guys. I like the values of the college. So it checked all the boxes for me.
“I definitely wanted to play in college. By the end of my junior year, I believed I can do it. With all the experiences I have had, like making it to state twice, I am confident I can play in college.”
Hostetler was 38-9 at No. 2 singles and won two individual Northeast Corner Conference championships over the past two seasons for the Warriors. He compiled a 37-15 record at No. 1 doubles in his first two prep seasons. Tim Brandenberger was Hostetler’s partner in his sophomore season of 2020 and they won an NECC title. Eash was Hostetler’s partner in 2019 and they were second in the conference tournament.
In his senior season this past fall, Hostetler was 25-3, earned all-district honors and was an All-State honorable mention singles player.
“It’s been awesome,” Hostetler said of his Westview experience, “The community has been great. The winning was fun. But making friends and developing relationships was the best part of my high school experience.”
Henry is just finishing his first year as Bethel’s associate head tennis coach and was a three-sport athlete for the Pilots in his college days, playing basketball for legendary coach Mike Lightfoot as well as playing tennis and baseball. Henry is happy to have Hostetler join the program.
“My goal is to get us back to a national championship level,” Henry said. “We want high caliber players, but we also want high character people. Elijah has all that and is a player that will get us in the right direction.”
