CARMEL — Lakeland’s Madison Keil finished her high school golf career on a more positive note.
The senior Laker was three shots better in her second round than her first at the IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club.
She shot an 14-over 86 on Friday, then walked off the ninth hole on Saturday with an 11-over 83.
Overall, Keil finished tied for 35th place with a score of 169, which is the exact score she ended up with at last year’s state finals.
After playing with a group of four on Friday, she only played with one partner, Brownsburg’s Kamary Leaf, on Saturday. The duo teed off from the 10th hole to start their round.
Keil pared the first two holes followed by a run of three straight bogeys. Her only bad hole of the day came on the par-4 17th. She finished the hole with a quadruple bogey.
However, she bounced back on the very next hole. Keil scored her only birdie of the state finals on the par-5 18th.
On the front nine, she ended with five pars and four bogeys.
Lapel sophomore Macy Beeson was the individual state champion. She finished 2-over for the weekend.
Evansville North won the team title with a two-day total of 625, three strokes ahead of the 2019 state champion Homestead Spartans.
