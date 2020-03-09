KENDALLVILLE — DeAnn Booth is no longer the head coach of the East Noble girls basketball program, confirmed by KPC Media Group Monday afternoon.
Booth said via text message that the news was true, but she had no comment on the matter.
As the head coach of the Knights, Booth had a 100-97 record. She guided the East Noble girls to their seventh sectional championship after winning the Class 4A sectional title on their home floor in 2016. It was the program’s first sectional crown since 1997.
During that 2015-16 season, East Noble had one of its better seasons under Booth, going 18-10. The next year, the Knights went 15-11, but it was the last winning season they had while Booth was the leader.
The last three seasons, East Noble was a combined 19-55. However, the program seemed like it was turning back in the right direction after reaching double-digit wins for the first since 2015-16 season. The team also finished tied for third place in the Northeast 8 Conference.
East Noble had three players honored on the All-Northeast 8 Conference girls basketball team.
Karly Kirkpatrick, a 5-foot-8 junior, and Carly Turner, a 5-9 junior, represented the Knights on the first team. Teammate Avan Beiswanger, a 5-5 junior, earned second team honors.
The trio is expected to be a part of a big senior class that will return next season. East Noble had eight juniors on the roster this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.