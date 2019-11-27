KENDALLVILLE — Amidst the chaos after each East Noble postseason win this season, there’s been one piece of paper that gets all of the players excited.
East Noble assistant coach Charlie Barnum waits for the perfect moment to get in front of the players, then holds up a paper sign that says the team’s record high above his head.
It may be a small thing, but it always gets a loud cheer from the players.
“They like it,” Barnum said.
The former East Noble head coach started the postgame tradition by just holding up one finger after East Noble’s win over Plymouth in Week 1. He’s continued to do it throughout the season by holding up the amount of fingers that corresponded with how many wins the Knights have after each game.
When the wins surpassed the 10-win mark, Barnum obviously ran out of fingers to hold up, so he resorted to holding up a sign that said the team’s record. His latest design after the dramatic win over Hobart said, “14-0” in black lettering with “LUCAS OIL HERE WE COME” in blue.
Barnum also cuts out all of the newspaper articles that mention East Noble football and pins them on the bulletin boards just inside the entrance of the locker room.
In the past, players have been able to take whatever clippings they want off the board after the season is finished. This year, coach Luke Amstutz said he is going to put all of them in a scrapbook as a keepsake.
“Oh my gosh, this is special,” Barnum said on this season for East Noble.
In roughly 60 years of coaching football, Barnum has never coached in the state finals. He has had three separate stints at East Noble. He was the head coach from 1975-78 and won the Northeast Indiana Athletic Conference title in 1976. In all of his years with the Knights, he said that he has never seen the amount people show up to a football game that came out last Friday night.
Barnum, a Columbia City graduate, got his coaching career started in Monticello, which is now known as Twin Lakes. He returned to Columbia City for a couple of years before heading off to New Carlisle, now known as New Prairie. Barnum was the head coach at LaVille from 1967-72 before coming to East Noble as an assistant in 1973. He’s also coached at DeKalb and Central Noble before returning to East Noble in 2012 to join Amstutz’s staff.
After 41 years as a teacher of physical education, math, driver’s education, business, accounting and business law, he retired in 2001.
“More than anything Charlie cares an awful lot about these kids and coaches. He’s been around, and he knows what it’s like to go through a football season. He’s got more experience than all of us combined. More than anything it’s just nice to have the support of a smiling face, someone the kids know they can ask for help and someone that’s just willing to do some things that we need to get done to be successful,” Amstutz said. “Charlie has been awesome to have around.”
According to Barnum, Amstutz told the team at the first practice of the season that their goal was to make it to state.
“I don’t know if I did or not, but I was right,” Amstutz said laughing.
Barnum doesn’t necessarily provide insight with the X’s and O’s, but does all of the little things that may go unnoticed on a daily basis. He does help out with a few positions like running backs and receivers. He’ll go set up a drill before the team gets to it in practice. He also keeps the players away from the sidelines during games.
“It’s more after practice, it’s a guy you can talk to and get advice from and hear stories,” Amstutz said. “Sometimes just hearing a story about how things used to be done that a lot of people blow off. There’s something to how the way things used to be. He’s been in a lot of situations and dealt with a lot of things over the years. That type of wisdom can be invaluable.”
And don’t worry, he’s already got another sign ready for after Saturday’s game.
